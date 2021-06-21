Pulse Ingredients Market Revenue, Driving Factors, Key Players, Strategies, Trends, Forecast Till 2026

Market Size – USD 16.4 billion in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 5.4%, Market Trends – Growing Consumer Preference for Vegetarian and Vegan Diets

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Pulse Ingredients Market was valued at USD 16.4 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 24.9 billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 5.4%. Pulse ingredients are the annual crops that yield between one and 12 grains. The term “pulses” is limited to crops harvested solely as dry grains, which segregates them from other vegetable crops which are harvested while still green. They are nutritious, healthy, and easy to cook with. Farming of these legumes also promotes sustainable agriculture, as they help decrease greenhouse gases, increase soil health, and use less water than other crops.

Pulse ingredients have a range of health benefits ranging from risk reduction of cardiovascular disease to fat reduction application. They have a nutty flavor with a texture that is suitable for bakery and extruded snacks manufacturing. Their high amino acid profile also enables producers to use a health claim in the final product. Food products produced using any type of flour ingredient have shown excellent food quality and wider consumer acceptance. However, the high percentage of these products as formulating ingredients may lead to sensory issues in certain food products.

Although pulse ingredients are of high importance in a number of applications in the food industry, there is still a need to improve the quality of these ingredients in relation to their flavor profile. There are some general principles regarding the dominating type of off-flavors present in pulse ingredients. For instance, while the most important off-flavor compounds in these legumes mainly originate from oxidation of unsaturated fatty acids, the oxidative products generated are also dependent on the type of LOX present (specificity and activity). Furthermore, off-flavor compounds such as, phenolic compounds and saponins that are present in these legumes are observed to be more variety-specific or are reported to vary owing to differences in environmental conditions.

The pulse ingredients market in Asia Pacific is driven by urbanization, the increase in disposable incomes, and expansion of the food & beverage industry. This region is backed by major revenue generating countries such as India and China. These countries have a huge population base coupled with the growth of middle-class population that are opting for food products with health benefits due to the growing adaption of urbanized lifestyle. India is one of the main countries that consumes these flours due to its high-protein content. Moreover, favorable macroeconomic indicators are promising a boost in market growth. Moreover, consumers in the region are shifting towards these flours from conventional rice and wheat flours.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2408

Further key findings from the report suggest

Pulses ingredients, including flours and proteins, can be used to add protein and fiber to baked goods—including bread, cookies, and crackers—and can be used to replace egg whites in pasta. Furthermore, pulse ingredients provide many nutritional and labeling benefits, have clean flavor and versatile functions, and can be used in a range of applications.

Pea protein is highly used in pet food. It is used in formulations at 20-30% level as the highly nutritious protein as a rich source of lysine, arginine and glutamic acid amino acids. These amino acids are critical for active pets to rebuild muscle tissues. The use of pea proteins helps formulators replace meat ingredients while allowing meat the first ingredient in the label.

New product lines by the companies and health-driven solutions are driving market growth. In March 2019, Archer Daniels Midland Company introduced a product line of consistent, high quality, and high performing organic flours, and the company will make use of pulse ingredients and wheat sources for producing these.

Pulse ingredients are higher in protein than most plant foods, as it contains approximately twice the amount of protein found in cereal grains. They are rich in the amino acid lysine but are limiting in the sulfur-containing amino acids methionine, cysteine, and cystine, thereby complementing the amino acid patterns found in cereals. The dietary pulse ingredients to the cereal ratio for optimum protein quality is approximately 1:2.

As consumers become increasingly discriminating and health-conscious, they are demanding tasty and convenient foods that provide added nutritional and health benefits. Interest of people in the use of pulse ingredients in food preparations is growing mainly due to their nutritional properties, and because they exhibit good functional properties and are gluten-free.

Key participants include Ingredion, Roquette Frères, Emsland Group, Archer Daniels Midland, The Scoular Company, AGT Food and Ingredients, Anchor Ingredients, Batory Foods, Diefenbaker Spice & Pulse and Best Cooking Pulses. Current food and beverage companies are shifting to protect and improve their positions in the market, both through internally driven product development and invention and inorganic development through the procurement of the new disruptor brands and products.

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/2408

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Pulse ingredients market on the basis of type, source, function, application, and region:

Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026, Volume, Million Tons; 2016-2026)

Pulse Flours

Pulse Starches

Pulse Proteins

Pulse Fibers & Grits

Source (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026, Volume, Million Tons; 2016-2026)

Peas

Chickpeas

Beans

Lentils

Function (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026, Volume, Million Tons; 2016-2026)

Emulsification

Texturization

Gelation

Water-Holding

Adhesion

Film Forming

Blending

Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026, Volume, Million Tons; 2016-2026)

Food & Beverages Meal & Meal Centers Snacks Fruits & Vegetables Soups, Sauces, and Seasoning Processed Fish, Meat, and Egg Products Bakery & Confectionery Products Others

Feed

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026, Volume, Million Tons; 2016-2026)

North America S. Canada

Europe Germany France UK Spain Italy Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil



To know more about the report, visit @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/pulse-ingredients-market

Table of Contents:

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018 – 2026

Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

Chapter 4. Pulse ingredients Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Pulse ingredients Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Pulse ingredients Market Impact Analysis

Continue….

Thank you for reading our report. For any inquiry on customization, please reach out to us. Our team will ensure you get the report customized as per your needs.