Pulse Oximeter Market Size, Forecast, Drivers, Restraints, Research Report by 2027

Tests related to pulse oximetry are painless, non-invasive, and enables rapid detection of oxygen saturation levels in the body. These gainful features are anticipated to drive the industry demand for pulse oximeters over the forecast period. Besides, the outbreak of novel coronavirus has led to frequent monitoring of respiratory conditions in infected patients. The integration of artificial intelligence in pulse oximeters is set to raise the demand for target medical devices.

The probe in hand-held oximeters is replaced easily; thus, the device is proficient and advanced as compared to other associated devices. Due to such favorable features, the hand-held products segment accounts for the largest market share of 56.7% in 2019 and is anticipated to exhibit lucrative growth even during the forecast period

Key market companies studied and profiled for this research include GE Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, Medtronic, CAS Medical Systems, Masimo, Nonin Medical, Smiths Medical, Welch Allyn, Spacelabs Healthcare and Meditech Equipment among other companies.

Product Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)

Hand-held

Fingertip

Tabletop

Wrist-worn

Other

Sensor Type Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)

Reusable

Disposable

End User Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)

Hospitals

Healthcare & Diagnostic Centers

Home Care

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America Canada

Europe Germany UK France Spain Italy Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific



Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What is the growth rate of the Pulse Oximeter market? What is the anticipated market valuation of the Pulse Oximeter industry by 2027?

What are the key growth driving and restraining factors of the Pulse Oximeter market?

Who are the prominent players operating in the market? What are the key strategies adopted by these companies?

What are the key opportunities and growth prospects of the Pulse Oximeter industry over the forecast period?

Which region is expected to show significant growth in the coming years?

