Refrigeration Oil Market Growth Rate,Size, Regional Trends and Opportunities, Revenue Analysis, For 2020–2027 The global refrigeration oil market is majorly driven by the growing demand for consumer appliances such refrigerators and air conditioners.

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Refrigeration Oil Market was valued at USD 10.28 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 14.63 Billion by year 2026, at a CAGR of 4.5%. The global refrigeration oil market is majorly driven by the growing demand for consumer appliances such refrigerators and air conditioners. The technological advancements and changing lifestyles across the globe is an important factor positively influencing the refrigeration oil market growth. The other major drivers of the global refrigeration oil market include the high demand for refrigeration systems from food and pharmaceutical industries to increase the shelf life of the products. However, the limitation on the use of fluorocarbons due to the ozone depletion caused by them is a challenge to market growth. Nevertheless, the research and developments prevailing in the market are likely to drive the market growth refrigeration oil market. For instance, the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Building Technology Office (BTO), a part of the Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy, developed research and development (R&D) opportunities for next-generation low global warming potential (GWP) refrigerants. In 2014, the North American countries of United States, Canada, and Mexico proposed a revision to the Montreal Protocol to reduce production and consumption of hydrofluorocarbon by 85% during the period of 2016-2035 for Non-A5 (developed) countries. Furthermore, It is stated in the proposal of the A5 (developing) countries would reduce the production and consumption of HFC by 85% during the later years of 2025-2045. Moreover, in 2013, the European F-gas legislation was issued, which may help to reduce hydrofluorocarbon (HFC) consumption by 79% over the period 2016–2030. In June 2016, the Australian Federal Government announced that it would deliver an 85% phase-down of HFCs. Greg Hunt, then Environment Minister, stated that the phase-down would contribute to around 80 million tons to Australia’s 2030 emissions reduction target. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency ruling has legalized the use of hydrocarbon propane, isobutene, and a chemical named R-441A as a substitute for refrigerants, which is fueling the market for refrigeration oil market.

The global Refrigeration Oil report is a qualitative and quantitative research document that offers vital insights into the Refrigeration Oil market that enable the businesses and investors gain a competitive edge over the other competitors. It provides an exhaustive analysis of the competitive landscape including company overview, revenue share and contribution, financial standing, global position, and technological and product advancement. The report also explores the new entrants, strategic alliances and collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and deals of the well established companies.

Key companies profiled in the Refrigeration Oil report are:

JXTG Holdings Inc.,

BASF SE,

China Petrochemical Corporation,

Shell Global,

Exxon Mobil Corporation,

Total,

Meiwa Corporation,

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd ,

Behr Hella Service Gmbh,

Cosmo Oil Lubricants Co. Ltd.,

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P.,

Lubriplate Lubricants Company,

Petronas,

Petro-Canada Lubricants Inc.,

and Idemitsu Kosan Co.

Refrigeration Oil Market Segmentation based on Types:

Hydro Chlorofluorocarbon

Chlorofluorocarbon

Hydro Fluorocarbon

Ammonia

Refrigeration Oil Market Segmentation based on Application:

Air Conditioners

Coolers

Chillers

Refrigerators

Condensers

Regional analysis of Refrigeration Oil market covers:

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK Italy France BENELUX Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Rest of MEA



Further key findings from the report suggest:

Hydro chlorofluorocarbon has the highest market share of 35% in the global market.

Hydro fluorocarbon is expected to be the fastest-growing market segment during forecast period 2019-2026 with a CAGR of 5.4%.

A refrigerator has the highest market share in refrigeration oil market of 41% and was valued at USD 4.21 billion and is expected to reach USD 5.96 billion by 2026.

Air conditioners have the highest market CAGR of 5.7 in the global forecast period for refrigeration oil market.

The Asia Pacific is expected to account for 30% of the global refrigeration oil market. Developing nations including China and India are likely to witness high growth in the refrigeration oil market.

Increasing high demand for refrigeration oil in the automotive sector for automotive air conditioning systems and consumer goods such as freezer, air conditioner, etc.

