Retractable Needle Market Size, Share, Industry Growth, Trend, Business Opportunities, Challenges, Drivers and Restraint Research Report by 2026

Increasing number of syringe injuries and greater incidences of chronic diseases across the world, along with high levels of medical development especially in developing regions will drive the market at a high CAGR during the forecast period.

Market Size- USD 1.7 Billion in 2018, Market Growth- CAGR of 7.9%, Market trends- rise in needle stick injuries worldwide is boosting the market, where Asia Pacific expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. MEA is also expected to offer significant growth opportunities.

the global retractable syringe market was valued at USD 1.7 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 3.1 Billion by year 2026, at a CAGR of 7.9%. The market for retractable needle is growing out of critical healthcare-worker needs for safety. The safety needles industry that has grown from its nascent to the advanced stages very rapidly. The sector sees burgeoning demand from the sub-Saharan African and Asia Pacific region. The market can be divided into several segments and sub-segments today. It includes services ranging from unskilled care to skilled nursing. The product range is also very wide, and so is the scope and need for specializations. Many large pharmaceutical players have lately started investing in the market.

Needle-stick injuries are a predominant sharps-related hazard in many countries. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), each year, two million injuries from syringes and other sharp objects occur to 35 million health care workers in the world. The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), estimated approximately 385,000 needle-sticks and other sharps injuries occur annually in U.S. hospitals. In Singapore, a study on sharps injury reported 22.2 incidents per 1000 health-care workers at a regional hospital for the year 1997. Numerous studies have found nurses to be the most common group of health-care workers experiencing needle-stick injuries. Canadian Centre for Occupational Health and Safety (CCOHS) data indicated that some hospitals reported one-third of nursing and laboratory staff suffer needle stick injury annually.

The Retractable Needle market report offers key insights into market scope along with emerging growth opportunities over the forecast period. The report also provides information about the competitive landscape of the global Retractable Needle market. The global Retractable Needle market is fragmented due to presence of numerous key players on a global and regional scale. Key players are focused on mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, and research and development activities to expand their product portfolio and gain a robust footing in the market.

Key companies operating in the Retractable Needle Market and profiled in the report are:

Axel Bio Corporation, Becton Dickinson and Company, DMC Medical Limited, Medtronic Plc, Medigard Limited, Retractable Technologies, Inc., Smith's Medical Corp, Sol-Millennium Inc., UltiMed, Inc., and Retractable Technologies, Inc. are included in the analysis.

The report provides a significant assessment of the recent market trends, revenues, segments, and key regions across the globe. The regional analysis covers major geographical regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report analyzes key regions for production and consumption patterns, import/export, market share, revenue contribution, growth rate, and supply and demand ratio for the forecast period 2021-2027. It also discusses the impact of government regulations, macro- and micro-economic factors, and economic growth of the region on overall market growth.

Product (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Manual Retractable Needles

Automatic Retractable Needles

Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Active retraction

Passive retraction

End Use (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Clinics

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgery Centres

Others

Regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S.A., Canada)

(U.S.A., Canada) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Questions Answered by the Report:

What are the key growth driving and restraining factors of the Retractable Needle market?

What are key opportunities and growth prospects of the Retractable Needle industry is expected to witness over the forecast period?

Who are the prominent players operating in the market? What are the key strategies adopted by these companies?

Which region is expected to dominate the market growth over the forecast period?

Which segments are expected to register lucrative growth over the forecast period?

What are the key outcomes of SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis?

