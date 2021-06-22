Seam Tapes Market Growth, Analysis, Trend, and Forecast Research Report

The Global Seam Tapes Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.0% from USD 125.4 million in 2019 to USD 201.4 million in 2027. The deployment of the product in the protective apparel industry is likely to propel the market demand in the future. The manufacturers of protective wear are emphasizing on enhancing the quality of the fabric to offer more resistance to potential hazards to workers in the heavy industries. Henceforth, there is an increasing focus on producing garments that are multifunctional and deliver a wide range of protective benefits. Besides, the growing inclination for lightweight and breathable protective apparel from end-user industries, including chemical, oil and gas, construction, and heavy industries are estimated to propel the market growth.

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market's growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner.

Companies considered and profiled in this market study

Bemis Associates, Toray Industries, Sealon, HiMEL Corporation, Gerlinger Industries, Essentra, Adhesive Films Inc., Ding Zing, San Chemicals, and Geo-Synthetics, among others are leading players involved in the market.

Product Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Million; Volume: Million Meters; 2017-2027)

Single-Layered Seam Tapes

Multi-Layered Seam Tapes

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Million; Volume: Million Meters; 2017-2027)

Industrial Sports Military



