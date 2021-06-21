Silver Wound Dressings Market Analysis, Industry Size, Share Leaders, Current Status by Major Key vendors and Trends by Forecast to 2027

The Global Silver Wound Dressings Market was valued at USD 709.6 Million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 1,008.2 million by the year 2027, at a CAGR of 4.5%. Primary drivers of the silver wound dressings includes rising geriatric people, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, inciting a deferral in wound healing, for instance, diabetes, ulcers. The expanding incidences of incessantly tainted wounds, for example, diabetes, ulcers, and a more prominent attention to the valuable properties of silver consolidated dressings, viz. antimicrobial nature, decrease in healing time, and brought down contamination dangers are the essential drivers of this market.

As indicated by the International Diabetes Federation in 2019, roughly 463 million grown-ups (20-79 years) live with diabetes by 2045, which will ascend to 700 million. Besides, awareness of the utilization of silver wound dressing and upsurge in the occurrences of diabetic ulcers is foreseen to boost the market.

This proves the opportunity that silver wound dressing items have in this nation. Also, the ascent in the people’s spending capacity and the need to have a superior personal satisfaction is relied upon to move the market in the coming years. Besides, the greater expense of the innovative work and severe guidelines of the government are relied upon to rapidly frustrate the market.

Alginate wound dressings are the best example that is used in the management of exudating wounds. Some of the vital silver alginate dressings which are used for silver wound dressing are Cardinal Health Silver Alginate and CMC Wound Dressing, Safe N Simple Simpurity Silver Alginate Wound Dressing, Hollister CalciCare Calcium Silver Alginate Dressing, Abena Silver Calcium Alginate Dressing, Systagenix Silvercel Antimicrobial Alginate Dressing, among others.

The COVID-19 impact:

The outbreak raised concern for the patient dealing with other underlying conditions. However, government authorities had laid down several guidelines to ensure the safety of the patient and the healthcare professional. The market has experienced a downturn over the weeks, which may continue over the next few months. The increased patient pool suffering from COVID-19 has disrupted the balance in healthcare. This pandemic has affected the Asia Pacific region the most, with China at the center of the outbreak. Most initiatives have come to a temporary halt in multiple countries changed. The production of silver wound dressings and supply chain has been put on hold, causing losses to the manufacturers, dealers, and consumers. The market might be facing a downside for the period. With a rising health concern, the demand would be hitting the roof as soon as there is a development in the condition.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Burns, by applications segment, held the largest market share in the year 2019. The segment is further expected to grow at a rate of 4.3%, owing to it to the rising demand for quicker healing techniques for wounds.

North America held the largest market share of the overall industry in the year 2019. A high pace of technological advancements and the developed healthcare system adjusted to the novel developments will impel the market.

According to an investigation directed in 2018, Wound Healing Society (WHS), the United States, uncovered that around 8.2 million individuals had wounds with or without contamination during the United States.

Europe held the second largest market share in the year 2019 with a compounded annual growth rate of 4.2% during the forecast period.

Rising spending capacity of individuals for improving quality of life and initiatives taken by the governments in the region will fuel the market growth in APAC.

About 39.5% of the global Silver Wound Dressings market is occupied by Silver Alginate segment.

Key participants include Silver Wound Dressings segment are ConvaTech Inc., B.Braun Melsungen AG, 3M Company, Acelity LP, Integra Corporation, Argentum Medical, Smith & Nephew, Kinetic Concept, Medline Industries, and Sorbion GmbH & Co. among others.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Silver Wound Dressings market on the basis of products, types, applications, and region:

Products Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017-2027)

Hydrofiber

Nanocrystalline

Silver Nitrate

Silver Alginate

Silver Plated Nylon Fiber Dressing

Others

Types Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017-2027)

Traditional

Advanced

Applications Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017-2027)

Cuts and Lacerations

Burns

Ulcers

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

North America US

Europe Germany UK France Spain Italy Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil



