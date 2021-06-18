Smart Clothing Market Research Analysis, Components, Technology, Infrastructure Growth, Key Factors Analysis Report & Forecast till 2027

The smart clothing is defined as the integration of the textiles to the electronic components like transmitters, receivers, and sensors. It is type of clothing technology which is used to monitor the physical condition of an individual and capable of sensing the environmental conditions via various sensors mounted on it. This technology helps to enhance individual’s performance and protect from severe injuries.

An increase in demand for monitoring bodily through sensors is the key driving factor which is expected to boost the global smart clothing market growth. Furthermore, rise in adoption of smart cloths for various end user industries will positively influence the market growth. Also, increase in use of electronic devices in daily life is expected to propel the global smart clothing market growth. Moreover, rise in demand for upper wear like smart shirts, vests, and jackets will fuel the market growth over the forecast period. Smart shirt can offer biometric data like heart rate, muscle activity, breathing rate, which are used to optimize performance, and workout plans professionally. Data collected in real time and sent to all companion app, providing insights on range of sporty metrics, including recovery and intensity, fatigue level, sleep quality; calories burned, and sleep quality. Hence, rise in use of upper wear for various applications will drive the global smart clothing market growth during this forecast period.

High cost of products, technological challenges as well as data privacy concerns are some challenging factors which are expected hinder the global smart clothing market growth. Also, lack of customer awareness will affect the market growth during this analysis period.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as AIQ Smart Clothing, Athos Sensoria Inc., Carre Technologies Inc, Applycon S.R.O., Cityzen Sciences, Clothing Plus, Dupont, Vulpes Electronics, and Wearable X.

Market Taxonomy

By Type

Passive

Active

Ultra-Smart

By Product

Apparel

Footwear

Wearable Patches

Others

By Connectivity

Bluetooth

WI-FI

GPS

RFID

By End user

Healthcare

Sports & Fitness

Fashion & Lifestyle

Military

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

