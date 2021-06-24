Smart Harvest Market Valuation by Size, Share, Growth, Trend, Drivers and Restraint 2020-2028

The global smart harvest market size is expected to reach USD 27.94 Billion in 2028 and register a steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady market revenue growth can be attributed to rising focus on increasing agricultural productivity and crop yield. Rapid increase in the global population is exerting pressure on the agricultural sector worldwide to increase productivity in order to meet rising growing demand for food. Farmers are increasingly adopting smart harvest technologies to maximize profitability and output in a lesser time and in a more cost-effective manner. Limited availability of arable land is a key factor driving demand for indoor farming activities and increasing usage of smart harvesting technologies to eliminate labor expenses. Moreover, rising cost of labor owing to shortage of skilled workforce is another key factor boosting utilization of harvesting robots and autonomous combine harvesters to eliminate excess labor cost and increase agricultural productivity.

The market report on the Smart Harvest market published by Emergen Research includes an analysis of the key segments of the entire Smart Harvest market. The report aims to shed light on the prevalent business strategies and models, analyze the market trends, and investigate the growth of the market through thorough statistical analysis. The report also covers the assessment of the overall market, depending on the validated industry data obtained through primary and secondary research.

this 250-page research report "Smart Harvest Market Size, Type, Application, End-Use Industry, Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2020 – 2027"

The report not only offers hard to find facts about the trends and innovation driving the current and future of Smart Harvest business, but also provides insights into competitive development such as acquisition and mergers, joint ventures, product launches and technology advancements.

The Smart Harvest market offers key insights into the historical and current data with regards to Smart Harvest market size and volume, by evaluating the key companies, major geographies, product types, application, consumer base, and manufacturing and production pricing.

Top key Companies in Smart Harvest Market include are:

Deere & Company, Robert Bosch GmbH, Panasonic Corporation, Energid Technologies, Smart Harvest Ltd, Harvest Automation, Inc., Dogtooth Technologies, AVL Motion B.V., Abundant Robotics, Inc., and Iron Ox, Inc.

The Smart Harvest market offers a detailed analysis of the product portfolio, key trends, applications, and a thorough value chain analysis. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the product types and applications of the Smart Harvest industry.

Emergen Research has segmented the global smart harvest market on the basis of site of operation, component, crop type, and region:

Site of Operation Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Greenhouse On-Field Indoor



Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Software Hardware Sensors Automation & control systems Harvesting robots Imaging systems



Crop Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Vegetables Fruit



Region wise performance of the Smart Harvest industry

This report studies the global Smart Harvest market status and forecast, categorizes the global Smart Harvest market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia India and Other regions (Middle East & Africa, Central & South America).

Geographically, this report studies the key regions, focuses on product sales, value, market share and growth opportunity in these regions, covering:

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Rest of Middle East & Africa

