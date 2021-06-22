Smartphone Screen Protector Market Worth, Regional Outlook, Competitive Landscape, Revenue Analysis & Forecast Till 2026

The proliferation of smartphones and an increase in the sale of smartphones is estimated to drive the market demand for smartphone screen protectors.

The global Smartphone Screen Protectors Market is expected to reach USD 64.00 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Smartphone screen protectors are mainly used to cover smartphone screens from any scratch or accidental damage.

Market Size – USD 37.50 billion in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 6.6%, Market Trends – Growing demand for tempered glass screen protectors.

The new and innovative products in the smartphone market have gained notable significance and interest amongst consumers. Change in designs of smartphones, technological advancements coupled with the growing inclination for curved smartphones and phones with edge-less shapes are likely to disrupt the market. The advent of gaming-oriented phones which seeks haptic responses for functioning where the touch screen of the phone is continuously handled. To safeguard and prevent the screen from damages, the demand for smartphone screen protectors is projected to witness a growth rate in the upcoming years.

Availability of substitute products coupled with the manufacturing of smartphones with in-built screen protection may hamper the market growth in upcoming years.

To gain a deeper understanding of the Smartphone Screen Protector market, the report further provides an exhaustive analysis of the competitive landscape, including profiling of the competitors, revenue, % revenue market share, and technological and product advancements. The report also explores the new entrants, strategic alliances and collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and deals of the established companies. The report also sheds light on the government policies and their amendments related to the Smartphone Screen Protector market.

Key Manufacturers of the Smartphone Screen Protector Market Studied in the Report are:

FeYong Digital Technology Limited,

Shenzhen Yoobao Technology Company Limited,

ZAGG Inc.,

BodyGuardz,

Belkin International Inc.,

AZ Infolink Pvt. Ltd.,

Corning Inc.,

Nippon Electric Glass Company Limited,

SCHOTT AG,

and Clarivue among others.

Smartphone Screen Protector Market Segmentation based on Product Types:

2D

5D

3D

Others

Smartphone Screen Protector Market Segmentation based on By Material Type:

Glass

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU)

Regional Analysis of the Smartphone Screen Protector Market Includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Table Of Contents:

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2016-2026

Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

Chapter 4. Smartphone Screen Protectors Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Smartphone Screen Protectors Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Increasing in sales of smartphones

4.2.2.2. Proliferation of Smartphones

4.2.2.3. Rise in the level of disposable income in APAC

4.2.2.4. Growing demand for tempered glass screen protectors

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Availability of substitutes

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. ETOP Analysis

4.6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.7. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.8. Price trend Analysis

