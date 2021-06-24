Sodium Methylate Market, Revenue Growth, Key Factors, Major Companies, Forecast To 2026

The global Sodium Methylate market is expected to reach USD 208.5 Million by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Sodium methylate, also popularly known as sodium methoxide with the chemical formula of CH 3 ONa, may be produced as a result of an exothermic reaction between elemental sodium and methanol. Commercially, sodium methylate can be obtained either in solid or liquid (solution) form. Usually, sodium methylate is sold as a 25% to 30% solution in methanol for use in several applications, like the production of vitamin A1, B1, sulfadiazine, trimethoprim, and analytical agents among others. It is also used extensively as a catalyst in the production of bio-diesel.

An increase in demand for sodium methylate as a base, nucleophile, catalyst, reagent to carry out numerous chemical reactions in organic chemistry is anticipated to stimulate market growth. Further, a growth in the implementation of this chemical in the pharmaceutical industry in the production of vitamins, Sulfadoxine, Sulfadiazine, Trimethoprim, etc., is driving the market demand. Widespread application in grease, and synthetic detergents synthesis, and edible oil processing, is projected to drive the market growth in the upcoming years. Also, the rise in global demand for biodiesel supported by favorable government initiatives in many countries is forecasted to push the market growth during the forecast period.

An increase in demand for sodium methylate in pharmaceutical industries is a significant factor estimated to drive the market demand.

High cost of materials used in the production of sodium methylate might create hindrances in the growth of the market.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Powdered sodium methylate is expected to dominate the market with a growth rate of 2.4% during the forecast period. The market dominance of the powdered form is owing to its increasing applications in pharmaceuticals, perfumes, dyes, and organic intermediates. It is used extensively as a catalyst in the production of biodiesel. Sodium methylate in solution form is a versatile intermediate and finds application in a variety of organic syntheses.

Pharmaceutical industry contributed to the largest market share in 2018 and is projected to grow at a rate of 2.4% during the forecast period. The growth of the pharmaceuticals industry with increased healthcare spending is anticipated to drive the demand for sodium methylate during the period 2019-2026.

The bio-energy industry is projected to witness the fastest growth rate of 2.5% in the forecast period attributing to increasing demand for biodiesel in the transportation industry.

The markets in the regions of North America and Europe are expected to witness significant growth in the forecast period owing to the increasing application of sodium methylate in the pharmaceuticals industry. Moreover, the growing preference for biodiesel in the transportation sector due to an increase in environmental regulations to curb CO 2 emissions is forecasted to drive the market growth in these regions during the forecast period.

emissions is forecasted to drive the market growth in these regions during the forecast period. Key participants include Evonik Industries AG, Brenntag NV, Desatec, American Elements, TGV Group, MSSA, BASF SE, Supra Group of Companies, FRP Services & Company, and DuPont among others.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented global sodium methylate market on the basis of type, packaging type, application, end-user, and region:

Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Powder Sodium Methylate

Liquid (Solution) Sodium Methylate

Packaging Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Drums

Bulk Containers

Glass Bottles

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Catalyst

Precipitant

End-User Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Pharmaceutical

Plastics & Polymers

Bio-Diesel

Personal Care

Agrochemical

Food Processing

