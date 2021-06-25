Soft Magnetic Materials Market Size, Share and Demand Overview with Top Players – Arnold Magnetic Technologies, GKN Sinter Metals, S.G. Technologies Ltd.

The global Soft Magnetic Materials market is forecast to reach USD 44.91 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The market is seeing an expanded interest from the electrical and automotive industries with the growing needs for headphones, gamepads and controllers, mobile phones, alternators, and electric motors. However, volatile prices of raw materials arising necessity for exploring and adopting other content as a substitute to reduce the overall cost of the operation and hence, will be hampering the demand of the soft magnetic material market.

Rapid urbanization has changed the way of life of the individuals and, thus, has expanded the pervasiveness of the electronics industry for commercial purposes over a broad aspect, therefore, augmenting the demand for the market product. Furthermore, soft magnetic materials possess a significant amount of eddy-current losses, which are further arising the need for exploring other aspects to overcome these losses encouraging the market for the adoption of substitute products anticipated to hinder the growth of the soft magnetic material market.

The advent of the use of Soft Magnetic Material supported by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, Ministry of Science & Technology, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, and International Advanced Research Centre for Powder Metallurgy and New Materials (ARCI), of the Indian Government, as the soft magnetic material market in India, is the key contributor to the overall manufacturing sector, thus creating a demand for the product in the market. Scientists at ARCI, an independent research and development center of the Department of Science and Technology (DST), have recently developed a new metallurgical process schedule for the realization of soft magnetic alloys based on Fe-P that could help them in the development of the country’s automotive industry.

The Electronics and Telecommunications industry expected to grow with a CAGR of 8.2% for the forecasted period due to its wide variety of applications that include relays, solenoids, magnetic, and electromagnets used in radio signal transmission circuits.

The motors sector is the major contributor for the Soft Magnetic Material market, which forecasted to USD 16.17 billion by 2027. The motor sector of the Asia Pacific region is the major shareholder of the Soft Magnetic Material market, holding around 36% of the market in comparison to the divisions of other areas for the year 2027, owing to its benefits like low maintenance requirements, automated control, and long life, experiencing a proliferating demand electrical home appliance like washing machine, refrigerator, and air conditioner.

The Asia Pacific dominated the market for Soft Magnetic Material. The consistent focus of the region on cost-effective and innovative procedures adopted in the area is driving the market. The Asia Pacific region holds approximately 48.8% of the Soft Magnetic Material market, followed by North America, which contains around 21.5% market by area in the year 2019.

Key participants include Powder Metal Group (PMG), Vacuumschmelze GmBH & Co., Arnold Magnetic Technologies, GKN Sinter Metals, S.G. Technologies Ltd., Hitachi Metals Ltd., Steward Advanced Materials, Sintex A/S, Mate Co. Ltd., and Toshiba Materials Co. Ltd., among others.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Soft Magnetic Material market on the basis of material type, application, end-user industry, and region:

Material Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027) (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Soft Ferrite

Electrical Steel

Amorphous Steel

Cold-Rolled Lamination Steel

Cobalt

Others

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027) (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Alternators

Motors

Transformers

Solenoids

Electromagnet

Others

End-User Industry Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027) (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Electrical

Electronics & Telecommunications

Automotive

Others

In-depth regional analysis covers:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report on the Soft Magnetic Materials market provides critical insights into the growth in revenue along with CAGR throughout the forecast period. It also provides insights into lucrative opportunities to enable the businesses to capitalize on the emerging trends of the market. Advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis are used in the report to offer clear understanding about competitive landscape and market growth. it also offers strategic recommendations to the new and emerging players to overcome the entry-level barriers of the market during the forecast period.

