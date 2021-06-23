Solar Control Glass Market Companies,Revenue, Growth, Restraints, Trends, Company Profiles, Analysis & Forecast Till 2026 The Solar Control Glass Market is expected to reach USD 10.59 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data.

Increase in demand from construction and automotive industries globally are the major factors influencing market growth.

The Solar Control Glass Market is expected to reach USD 10.59 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. This can be mainly associated with increasing demand from construction & building industries globally. Based on statistics, increased demand from automotive industry is expected to become the most common growth interest globally in the coming years.

Market Size – USD 5.30 billion in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 4.8%, Market Trends –Rise in number of commercial buildings

Solar control glass is a type of glass with special coatings that reduce the amount of heat entering into buildings and reflects a significant portion of sunlight, thereby making the indoor space fresher and brighter. The increasing use of glass in modern buildings and the growing awareness of people’s comfort have resulted in the more effective use of solar control glass in the buildings and automotive market. It allows a minimum sunlight to pass through and reflects a high amount of solar heat thereby making it more favorable for green building applications. The growing trend of green buildings constructions with high energy efficiency and reduced CO 2 emissions is expected to drive the market demand for solar control glass over the forecast period.

Major Companies Operating in the industry and profiled in the report are:

NSG,

AGC Glass,

Saint-Gobain,

PPG Glass Industries,

Guardian Glass,

Sisecam Flat Glass,

Euroglas GmbH,

AIG,

SYP Glass,

XINYI

Market segmentation based on Product Type:

Absorbing Solar Control Glass

Reflective Solar Control Glass

Market segmentation based on Application:

Commercial Buildings

Residential Buildings

Automotive

The report additionally discusses in-depth the strategic initiatives taken by the major market players for expanding their consumer base and to gain market size. This includes a list of mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches, collaborations, partnerships, and agreements. The report includes an extensive profiling of the key companies including their product catalogues, pricing analysis, and business expansion strategies.

The regional analysis of the Solar Control Glass market provides an insight into the regions expected to hold the largest share in the market. According to the research report, North America is expected to dominate the market holding the largest share. Asia Pacific is expected to show a significant growth in the coming years owing to adoption of advanced technologies and growing consumer base. Europe is expected to follow closely behind North America & APAC countries. Latin America and Middle East & Africa are expected to hold a significant share in the market.

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

(U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU) Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Further key findings from the report suggest

The global Solar Control Glass Market is growing at the rapid speed owing to the enhanced demand from automotive and construction industry.

Reflective glass is mostly ordinary float glass with a metallic coating that reduces solar heat. This special metallic coating also provides a one-way mirror effect thus, preventing visibility from the outside and maintaining privacy, reflective glass is used primarily for structural façade glazing.

The reflective sector of the product segment accounts for the largest market share of 55.19% in 2018. This is due to the rising demand from the automotive and construction industries globally.

Commercial Buildings accounts for the largest market share of 39.30% in 2018. The growth in this segment is due to the increase in the number of commercial buildings and growing concerns about costs for high air conditioning.

