Solar Electrically Conductive Adhesive Market Key Companies, Size, Trends, Growth Opportunities, Analysis and Forecast To 2027

Global Solar Electrically Conductive Adhesive Market was valued at US$ 166.45 Mn in 2020, estimated to reach US$ 291.50 Mn in 2027 with a CAGR of 7.26% from 2021-2027.

Sealants & electrically conductive adhesives are one of the important components in solar panel, fuel cells. The rise in demand for renewable energy is expected to boost the growth of global solar electrically conductive adhesives market. Solar energy is a major part of renewable energy sources, is gaining popularity, due to its being one of the clean sources of energy. The growing use of solar energy solar energy will positively influence the market growth over the forecast period.

Solar Electrically Conductive Adhesive market Research report offers a close watch on leading competitors with strategic analysis, pricing analysis, and holistic overview of the market situations in the forecast period. Further, Key operating players with their profiles are discussed in the report. Also, the subsidiaries & other associated companies are discussed with collaboration, partnerships, agreements, mergers & acquisitions. The processes, annual margins, and other business methodologies followed by these prominent players have been elaborated to elucidate readers on their progress & their current standing in the market.

Major Key Players

Permabond LLC

Henkel

3M

Panacol

Daejoo Electronic Materials Co Ltd

Threebond

Delo

Heraeus Holding

Teamtechnik

Parker Hannifin Corp

Notable Development

In April 2019: Parker Hannifin Corp expanded its business through acquisition of LORD CORPORATION, is a privately-held company founded in the year 1924 providing a broad array of advanced adhesives, coatings & specialty materials as well as vibration & motion control technologies. The purpose of this acquisition is expansion of engineering materials business segment. LORD’s products are used in mission-critical applications in the automotive, aerospace, and industrial markets.

Regional Analysis

The Global Solar Electrically Conductive Adhesive Market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

The solar energy market in North America region is on rise due to the increase in demand for energy and highest growth in annual installations which is expected to raise the demand for solar electrically conductive adhesives in the region over the forecast period. Also, the Asia Pacific region is expected to dominate the growth of global solar electrically conductive adhesive market. Due to the rise in the demand for solar PVs in the region. Also, the APAC countries are commendably promoting the clean energy concept with large scale solar installations across the region. Solar panels are rapidly gaining popularity and are largely used in the making of rooftops, industrial parks, utility lands, and even backpacks.

