Soy Lecithin Market Size, Company Revenue Share, Key Drivers & Trend Analysis, 2020–2027

Growing demand from the end-user industries is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth.

Market Size – USD 0.83 billion in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 5.3%, Market Trends – Growing inclination towards healthy lifestyle

New York, March 12, 2020 – The global soy lecithin market is expected to reach USD 1.33 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The growth of the market is attributed to growing end-use applications of soy lecithin.

Soy lecithin is used as an emulsifier in the food & beverage industry to prevent margarine and cooking sprays from splattering when they are used for frying purposes. Chocolate bars, which possess cocoa butter, sugar milk, and fine solid cocoa deploy soy lecithin, assists in stabilizing emulsions, as well as blending fats. Also, soy lecithin finds application as a commonly used ingredient in the confectionery industry.

Soy lecithin comprises of high levels of choline, which is crucial for proper functioning cells in the human body. It aids in the formation of cell membranes, along with maintaining their porous and flexible structure, and its deficiency causes low nutrient absorption, metabolism of fats, and functioning of the nerve. Hence, consumption of choline can possibly help to enhance cognitive functioning, liver functioning, cardiovascular health, and athletic performance, among others.

Soy lecithin is consumed as a medication, as well as is used in the production of medicines. It is used for curing memory disorders, including Alzheimer’s disease. Additionally, it is deployed for treating liver disease, gallbladder disease, depression, anxiety, high cholesterol, and eczema, among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest

By grade, feed grade soy lecithin held a substantial market share in 2018, as it is considered suitable for consumption by animals and providing them sufficient nutrition for the health.

Soy lecithin is used to support the blending of ingredients, which makes it a great wetting agent. This property is essential in instant food and drink products that normally require mixing a solid powder in liquid.

The market in the Asia Pacific region contributed to the largest share in 2018 and is expected to grow at a rate of 6.4% in the forecast period. The market dominance of the APAC region is owing to a huge population in countries in the region as well as an increase in demand of soy lecithin in the food & beverage and pharmaceutical industries.

Key participants include Cargill Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Company, Du Pont, American Lecithin Company, Ruchi Soya Industries Inc., LASENOR EMUL, Lipoid GmbH, Bunge Limited, Ceresking Ecology & Technology Co. Ltd., and Lecico GmbH, among others.

To identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/soy-lecithin-market

The global Soy Lecithin market is analyzed through geographical as well as regional categorization of the market. The evaluation of Soy Lecithin market characteristics and performance depends on qualitative as well as quantitative methods to clarify the current position and forecast trends for the global sector. For making the information better understandable, the professionals and analysts have incorporated diagrams, statistical figures, flow charts, and case studies in the global Soy Lecithin market report.

The Soy Lecithin market report undertakes the new project, business overview, key development areas, product specification, investment feasibility analysis, SWOT analysis, and development trends. The study also presents the recent trends seen by companies operating in the market and must be avoided to witness significant growth through the course of the forecast period.

