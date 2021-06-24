Specialty Oleochemicals Market Growth to Be Worth USD 14.7 Billion by 2027 | Reports And Data

The global Specialty Oleochemicals market is forecast to reach USD 14.7 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Specialty Oleochemicals is growing due to the rising concern for a healthy lifestyle and increasing standard of living in the developing nations. High adoption of food, pharmaceuticals, and personal hygiene care is enhancing market demand.

Decreasing the use of harmful chemicals, including parabens, aluminum salts, and phthalates coupled with committed efforts from numerous multinational corporations for adopting sustainable products, has contributed to increasing consumption of specialty oleochemical derivatives.

The developing requirement for biodegradable items, alongside the execution of rigid guidelines on the utilization of petrochemicals, is foreseen to influence the market decidedly over the conjecture time frame. The instability of basic oil costs and expanding concerns concerning nourishment security in many creating countries have raised the danger of utilizing vegetable oil for modern purposes.

Key Participants include Cargill, Wilmar International, Emery Oleochemicals, Vantage Specialty Chemicals, Ecogreen Chemicals, Kao Chemicals, Oleon, and Evonik Industries.

The COVID-19 impact:

COVID-19 has impacted the market negatively. The weaker consumer demand for lifestyle and well-being products due to the imposition of lockdown and social restrictions will have a negative impact on the demand for cosmetics and certain food processing products. The COVID-19 pandemic has crippled various industries, along with public construction. The activity will more likely cease due to the imposition of lockdown and social distancing, and work will halt due to the supply chain disruption, the termination of contracts to control expenses, and the shortage of subcontractors and materials. However, the ease in restrictions and the government initiatives to start the economic activities in the consumer goods market creates hope for the imminent recovery of the market.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Specialty Oleochemicals market on the basis of product, end-use industry, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

Glycerol Ester

Fatty Amine

Specialty Ester

Alkoxylates

Fatty Acid Methyl Ester

Others

End-Use Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

Food and Beverages

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Textiles

Polymer & Plastics

Paints & Coatings

Industrial

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Further key findings from the report suggest

Specialty Oleochemicals In the food processing segment, specialty oleochemical derivatives are used in frozen foods, confectionery, and beverage processing. Alcohol ethoxylates sulfates, sucrose esters, and glycerol esters are some of the specialty oleochemical derivatives that are majorly used in the food processing industry. Shifting consumer preference for healthier diet intake and consumer inclination toward weight loss programs is expected to steer product demand in food additives and processing applications over the long term.

Textile segment incorporates chemicals specialists utilized in material printing, fiber completing the process of coning, cleanser, and so on. Specialty oleochemical subordinates in this portion discover hugeness significantly as emulsifiers, antistatic operators, microbial specialists, greases, coloring specialists, and wetting specialists.

The high demand for Specialty Oleochemicals due to rising application growth prospects in personal care & cosmetics, consumer goods, healthcare industry, and paint & inks sector.

Rising consumption of personal care products, widespread availability of men’s grooming products, and increased consumer spending on beautification and cosmetic products have spurred the consumption of specialty oleochemicals.

The key players in the market are following various strategies to capture the market share, for instance, in 2018, Wilmar implemented its new Inventure Supercritical Technology in China. This technology is aimed to produce fatty acid methyl esters for oleochemicals and also to manufacture bio-based oleochemicals.

Key Questions Answered by the Report:

What are the key revenue growth driving factors of the Specialty Oleochemicals market over the forecast period?

Which are the prominent companies in the global Specialty Oleochemicals market?

What are the technological advancements and product developments taking place in the Specialty Oleochemicals market?

Which region is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global market over the forecast period?

What are the key outcomes of the SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis?

What are the key factors expected to restrain market growth over the forecast period?

What will the market size and growth rate for the Specialty Oleochemicals market be during the forecast period?

