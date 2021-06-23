Sports Medicine Market Status and Outlook 2027 The study methodologies used to examine the Sports Medicine market for the forecast period, 2020 - 2027 further classifies the industry by type, geography, end-use and end-user to add more precision and bring to light factors responsible for augmenting business development.

The global Sports Medicine Market is expected to reach USD 8.05 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research.

The latest report on the Sports Medicine market closely surveys, examines and offers vital statistics on the Sports Medicine market for the forecast period 2020 – 2027. This market intelligence assessment report weighs up on the potential region that reserves greater opportunities for this industry. Importantly, subject matter experts have taken into account every critical aspect right from the market size, share, and growth to the dramatic shift in the consumer behaviour and their growing spending capacity. The industry assessment study depicts a perfectly clear picture of both the past and the future trends to offer the stakeholders, business owners, and marketing executives an opportunity to zero in on an effective marketing strategy and boost sales.

Asia-Pacific regional segment of the market is expected to remain the highest growing segment during 2020-2027, at a CAGR 5.9% owing to increased initiatives taken for physical fitness by individual and funding provided by the government organizations.

Key participants include Arthrex, Inc., Smith & Nephew plc, Stryker Corporation, Breg Inc., DJO Global, Inc., Mueller Sports, Inc., Wright Medical Group N.V., Medtronic, RTI Surgical, Performance Health International Limited, KARL STORZ, and Bauerfeind AG, among others.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Sports Medicines market on the basis of interface, type, mode, end-users, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Body Reconstruction Products

Fracture and Ligament Repair Products

Assays Arthroscopy Devices

Implants

Prosthetic Devices

Orthobiologics

Body Support and Recovery Products

Braces and Supports

Compression Clothing

Physiotherapy Equipment

Thermal Therapy

Electrostimulation

Other Therapies

Ultrasound Therapy

Laser Therapy

Accessories

Tapes

Disinfectants

Wraps

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Knee Injuries

Shoulder Injuries

Foot and Ankle Injuries

Elbow and Wrist Injuries

Back and Spine Injuries

Hip and Groin Injuries

Others

Body Monitoring and Evaluation Devices Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Cardiac monitoring and evaluation devices

Respiratory monitoring and evaluation devices

Hemodynamic monitoring and evaluation devices

Musculoskeletal monitoring and evaluation devices

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hospital

Physiotherapy clinics

Rehabilitation centers

Regional scope – North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; MEA

Key questions answered in the report

What will be the market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?

Which segment is currently leading the market?

In which region will the market find its highest growth?

Which players will take the lead in the market?

What are the key drivers and restraints of the market’s growth?

All of the segments studied in the research study are analyzed on the basis of BPS, market share, revenue, and other important factors. Our research study shows how different segments are contributing to the growth of the global Sports Medicine market. It also provides information on key trends related to the segments included in the report. This helps market players to concentrate on high-growth areas of the global Sports Medicine market. The research study also offers separate analysis on the segments on the basis of absolute dollar opportunity.

Read more@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/sports-medicine-market

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Sports Medicine Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Sports Medicine Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Growing adoption of medical marijuana for treatment of chronic diseases

4.2.2.2. Growing legalization of medical marijuana in various countries

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Lower market access of marijuana due to absence of legalization programs

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Continued…