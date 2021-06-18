Sugar-Based Excipients Market Revenue, Statistics, Industry Growth and Demand Analysis Research Report by 2028 Market Size – USD 1,026.2 Million in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 4.5%, Market Trends – Increasing use of co-processed excipients.

The global sugar-based excipient market size is expected to reach USD 1,542.5 Million by 2028 at a CAGR of 4.5%, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Increasing use of co-processed excipients to improve dissolution, bioavailability, growth in pharmaceuticals manufacturers, surging demand and production of Orally Disintegrated Tablets (ODT), rising demand of pharmaceuticals drugs, scientific development in genetics industry, and availability of low-cost manufacturing infrastructure, and technological advancements in sugar-based excipients are some key factors expected to drive market revenue growth over the forecast period.

Excipients are the inactive substances that are used in production of drugs specifically to conceal the effect or the bitterness of active agents present in drugs. Sugar-based excipients have been FDA-approved substances used in medicines given to children. Sugar-based excipients are most popularly used in antibiotics and cough syrups. They are primarily applicable in disintegration of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) present in medicines, and widely used in sucrose, glycerol, saccharin sodium, and sorbitol. Sugar-based excipients are also used as fillers, binders and coating materials, they reduces stickiness and enhance flavors of medicines, making it highly palatable.

Increasing government initiatives to support production of sugar-based excipients is one of the key factors expected to boost market revenue growth over the forecast period. There are lucrative opportunities to the market players operating in the global sugar-based excipients market because of rising expansion and development in pharmaceutical companies. Growing development in oral prescription medications, increasing adoption of co-processed excipients, and government support in drug advancement are some key factors expected to contribute to market growth going ahead. However, rising administrative demands lead to shortage of FDA-approved products, high costs of sugar-based excipients, and issues with the quality, and impurities present in sugar-based excipients are expected to hamper market growth to a certain extent over the forecast period.

The report provides a panoramic view of the market and insights that will help formulate better business decisions. In addition to that, the study helps well-established companies and players gain a deeper understanding of the market and make informed decisions. The report also discusses in detail about the key factors influencing the market growth.

Key companies operating in the market include:

FE Pharma, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Ashland Inc., Roquette Group, The Lubrizol Corporation, Associated British Foods PLC, Cargill, Inc., Colorcon Inc., FMC Corporation, and Meggle AG.

The report covers an extensive analysis of the key market players in the market along with their business overview, expansion plans, and strategies. The report also focuses on recent strategic alliances in the market including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, partnerships, agreements, corporate and government deals, product launches, and brand promotions, among others.

On basis of product types and application offered by the Sugar-Based Excipients industry, the market is segmented into:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018 – 2028)

Actual Sugars

Sugar Alcohols

Artificial Sweeteners

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018 – 2028)

Coatings Powders/Granules

Direct Compression Sugars

Crystals, Syrups

The report aims to provide a better understanding of the market dynamics and the workings of the industry on a global level. To gain a deeper understanding of the industry, the global Sugar-Based Excipients market is further segmented on the basis of key geographical regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. The report also offers a country-wise analysis to provide crucial insights into market size, market growth, market revenue growth, and economic growth in each region.

The regional analysis covers:

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany U.K. Italy France BENELUX Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia A.E. South Africa Rest of MEA



Benefits of Sugar-Based Excipients Market Report:

Panoramic overview of the opportunities and risks in the Sugar-Based Excipients sector

Study of recent innovations and developments in the industry

Comprehensive study of the growth pattern of the Sugar-Based Excipients industry

In-depth assessment of the competitive landscape of the key players of the Sugar-Based Excipients industry

Analysis of the Sugar-Based Excipients market drivers, constraints, and opportunities

Assessment of technological developments and latest trends of the industry

