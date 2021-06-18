Surface Treatment Chemicals Market Trend, Growth, Size, Forecast, Key Players and Competitive Landscape Research Report by 2027

The global Surface Treatment Chemicals Market is forecasted to be worth USD 19.90 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The latest report entails a comprehensive analysis of this particular business vertical while providing precise information related to the different industry segmentations. The report captures the essence of the market, offering details on its different valuations, present scenario, volume consumption, revenue share over the projected period.

The market is witnessing an increased demand owing to the rising demand for durable and wear-resistant products. These chemicals are used in different fields, such as wood, glass, jewelry, medical, and others. The product is in high demand in automotive coatings. As the market for automotive is growing, the surface treatment chemicals are also witnessing an increased growth.

Key Highlights From The Report

In July 2020, AFFIX Labs launched a long-lasting surface treatment chemical to kill COVID-19. Si-Quat combines a safe and well-established disinfectant and chemical bonding technique to kill active viruses such as SARS-COV-2.

In the industrial sector, surface treatment of plastic is not an uncommon process. An innumerable plastics are treated with the chemicals for enhanced wettability leading to proper adhesion of inks, paints, and coats.

The transportation sector held the largest market share as the industry is experiencing significant growth. The usage of surface treatment chemical coating in the automotive industry is a trend that helps in maintaining the aesthetics and quality of exteriors of the vehicle.

The Asia Pacific region is forecasted to grow with a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period. Countries such as China, Japan, and India are quickly catching up with the developed region in terms of the automotive and industrial sectors, which is augmenting the demand for surface treatment chemicals product in the region.

Key participants include NOF Corporation, Platform Specialty Products Corporation, Chemetall Inc., Atotech Deutschland GmbH, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, A Brite Company, Nihon Parkerizing Co. Ltd., PPG Industries Inc., Advanced Chemical Company, and DOW, among others.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Surface Treatment Chemicals Market on the basis of chemical type, base material type, industry vertical, and region:

Chemical Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Plating Chemicals Cleaners Conversion Coating

Base Material Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Plastics Metals Others

Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Construction Transportation General Industry Others



Major Geographies Analyzed in the Report:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

AsiaPacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Factors influencing market remuneration:

The global Surface Treatment Chemicals market report includes a detailed study of the product spectrum of the market and further describes the different product types, including One-sided, Two-sided, and Others.

The report zeroes in on the overall market dynamics and presents information with regard to the producers and distributors, manufacturing cost structure, and downstream buyers.

Details pertaining to the expected growth rate, industry share, revenue accumulated, and product segmentationare depicted in this report.

The application landscape of the global Surface Treatment Chemicals market can be categorized into For Human, For Animals, and Others.

The study further examines the industry share and product demand of each application, coupled withthe predicted growth patterns of the various application segments.

Other vital factors, such as market concentration ratioand raw material processing rate, have also been covered under the latest study.

Table Of Content:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Surface Treatment Chemicals Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Surface Treatment Chemicals Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Increasing Demand from the automotive industry

4.2.2.2. Growth in manufacture of heavy machinery

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Strict framework regarding disposal of effluents

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Surface Treatment Chemicals Market By Chemical Type Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)

5.1. Chemical Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Plating Chemicals

5.1.2. Cleaners

5.1.3. Conversion Coating

Read More…!

