Surgical Robotics Market Overview, Merger and Acquisitions, Business Opportunities, Segments and Industry Forecast By 2027

The rise in the demand for minimally invasive surgeries among patients, improved healthcare infrastructure, and the introduction of advanced medical systems, the launch of a new robot and strategic collaboration, are key factors contributing to the high CAGR of the surgical robotics market.

The Global Surgical Robotics Market is projected to reach USD 9.59 billion in 2027. Rise in automation in the healthcare sector, high demand for minimally invasive treatments, and adoption of advanced technology in both developed and developing economies are expected to boost the surgical robotics and navigation market growth. The major reason for non-compliance of surgical procedures is pain assisted with invasive method. To acquire the major user acceptance market players in surgical robotics and navigation market are more focused in developing non-invasive and portable robotic platform.

The latest research report titled ‘Global Surgical Robotics Market’, published by Emergen Research, offers a closer look into the global Surgical Robotics market, throwing light on various market dynamics, key market drivers, trends, challenges, and opportunities for growth. The report emphasizes the microeconomic and macroeconomic factors that influence the future of the Surgical Robotics market.

Prominent factors influencing the competitive landscape of the global market:

The report offers an extensive analysis of the competitive landscape of the global Surgical Robotics market, profiling the most prominent market players.

The report includes data pertaining to the manufacturing facilities of the key industry players, along with the market shares they hold and the regions they operate in.

Furthermore, the document covers the product catalog of leading companies, product specifications and common application types, pricing models, and the gross margins set by these companies.

Key players in the Surgical Robotics market include Medrobotics, Procept BioRobotics, Verb Surgical, DePuy Synthes, BrainLab, Titan Medical, Zimmer Biomet, Globus Medical, Auris Health, TransEnterix, Globus Medical, CMR Surgical, Getinge, Blue Belt Technologies, and ELMED Medical, among others.

The global Surgical Robotics market report analyzes the current trends of the market, along with the barriers expected to rise during the forecast estimation for 2020-2027. The report offers the growth spectrum of the key companies and utilizes the key statistical tools for the evaluation of the various elements of the industry to offer an accurate growth forecast.

The segmentation of the market is done on the basis of product types, application spectrum, and the key regions of the Surgical Robotics market. Along with this, the report also provides extensive coverage of the key companies and their strategic schemes to gain a substantial market position.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Surgical Robotics Market on the basis of Product Type, Applications, End Use and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027) Neurosurgery Spinal surgery ENT Surgery Orthopedic Surgery Robotic Radiosurgery System Others

Applications Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027) Pediatrics Adults Geriatrics

End Use Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027) Hospitals Ambulatory Care Centers Others



Regional Bifurcation:

The latest report categorizes the global Surgical Robotics market into various regions across the globe, based on their market dominance and revenue share.

The report briefs about the market share data of each of the regional segments, along with the potential growth drivers of these regions.

The report includes valuable insights into the import and export trends, revenue estimation, and production and consumption rates, as well as the leading players of each region.

Major Geographies Analyzed in the Report:

North America (U.S., Canada)

(U.S., Canada) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU) Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Questions Addressed in the Report:

Who are the leading players of the Surgical Robotics industry?

Which region is expected to dominate the market in the coming years?

What are the key applications of the Surgical Robotics market?

Which segment is expected to garner traction during the coming years?

