Surgical Tourniquets Market Current Industry Figures, Growth, Future Trend, Business Analysis, and Forecast till 2027

Surgical Tourniquets Market was valued at USD 361.48 million in 2020 which expected to reach 391.55 million by 2027 at a CAGR 8.4%.

Surgical Tourniquets plays an important role in complex medical procedures and emergencies to regulate arterial and venous circulation for a long period of time. These devices are used to prevent blood flow to a particular limb, allowing surgeons to work efficiently without the flow of blood in that particular limb which needs to be operated. Also, they help surgeon to improve precision & speed with all safety measures.

Several industry standards & parameters are considered while taking note of segment & sub-segment. A microscopic view of the market comprises historical information regarding the Surgical Tourniquets Market as well as future events which can impact the market growth. The market demand is ascertained keeping in mind the value for the base year. Country-specific economic indicators as well as drivers are described in the report with investment opportunities suggested to interested investors. Key insights are given in tabular format and structured in easy-to-read manner.

Key Players

Various key players are listed in this report such as Stryker Corporation, Zimmer Biomet, Medic Instrument, Bohua Medical, SAM Medical, Pyng Medical Corporation, Ulrich Medical, Riester, Delfi Medical Innovation, Hammarplast Medical AB,etc.

COVID-19 Poses Great Challenges for Global Surgical Tourniquets Market

The increase in COVID-19 outbreak is expected to significantly affect the global surgical tourniquets market. Due to the COVID- 19 many governments had announced lockdown and travel restrictions which expected to hamper the manufacturing and supply chain of medical devices.

Regional Analysis

The Global Surgical Tourniquets Market is segmented into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Middle-East & Africa and Latin America. In developing countries such as Mexico and Brazil, governments are investing a huge amount of funds to improve hospital care, the increase in prevalence of orthopedic injuries and rapid growth in foreign investments in developing nations of APAC, Latin America, and Middle East are expected to boost the surgical tourniquet market growth in these regions.

