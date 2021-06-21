Synthetic Fibers Market Size 2020: Insights & Deep Analysis, Future Scenario Till 2027 with Top Key Players: Bombay Dyeing, Teijin Limited, Toyobo Co., Ltd., Indorama Corporation, etc.

The global Synthetic Fibers market is forecasted to reach USD 98.88 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Over the forecast period, the superior chemical, physical and mechanical characteristics of Synthetic Fibers are anticipated to drive the demand. Synthetic Fibers are developed from polymers and are regarded as human-made fibers. The evolving lifestyle and growing trend in fashion, increasing demand for increased performance and lightweight content among the populace, and improvements in green Synthetic Fibers are reported as significant factors in the market that are expected to fuel growth in the years ahead. The beneficial chemical characteristics such as moisture resistance, chemical resistance, and abrasion are estimated to accelerate market demand over the forecast period. Polyester has been used widely in textile applications for longevity, wrinkle, and stain resistance considerations. When combined with other Synthetic Fibers, the polyester enhances the appearance of the surface, as it provides more excellent luster.

Key participants include Toray Industries, Inc., E. I. du Pont de Nemours, and Company, Lenzing AG, Bombay Dyeing, Teijin Limited, Toyobo Co., Ltd., Indorama Corporation, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, Reliance Industries Limited, and China Petroleum Corporation, among others.

To Get Sample Copy of Report visit @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/3599

Synthetic Fibers is used in a variety of applications such as clothing, home furnishing, automotive, and filtration, because it imparts valuable quality attributes, including heat and moisture resistance. Customers’ growing purchasing potential to buy stylish clothing is expected to cause an increase in demand for different types of fibers. These variables are supposed to bolster market demand. The rising customer interest in home furnishings is spurring segment growth. These fibers are needed by industry for the production of bed linen, sheets, upholstery, wall coverings, soft home decor, rugs, and similar items.

The population increase, along with growing urbanization, also has a significant impact on the home furnishings industry. However, stringent environmental regulation is associated with the non-biodegradability of Synthetic Fibers, which limits overall industry growth in the years to come.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented into the Global Synthetic Fibers market on the basis of Type, Distribution Channel, application, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Polyester

Nylon

Acrylics

Polyolefin

Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Online

Offline

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Clothing

Home Furnishing

Automotive

Filtration

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America U.S Canada

Europe Germany U.K France BENELUX Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

MEA Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA

Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM



Browse Full Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/synthetic-fibers-market

Further key findings from the report suggest

In terms of revenue, the polyester sector is anticipated to rise at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2019 to 2027, as it finds implementation in various end-use industries like clothing, home refurbishing, automotive, and filtration.

The clothing sector represented Synthetic Fibers’ largest market share, and it is anticipated that it will lead the overall market in the coming years. The clothing field involves workwear, menswear, children wear, and womenswear. Due to evolving lifestyles and rising urbanization, this segment is easy to sustain, convenient and offers security and high demand from emerging economies.

The North American market size was anticipated at USD 16.33 billion in 2019 and is expected to hit USD 26.26 billion by 2027. The U.S. apparel industry is expected to see the most significant gains in the following years due to growing consumer demand.

Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

Chapter 4. Synthetic Fibers Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Synthetic Fibers Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Growing application in paints & coatings

4.2.2.2. Growing demand for manufacturing in various chemical intermediates

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Volatile raw material prices for synthetic types

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. ETOP Analysis

4.6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.7. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.8. Price trend Analysis

4.9. Customer Mapping

4.10. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

4.11. Global Recession Influence

Continued…

Request customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/3599

Thank you for reading our report. To receive further information on the report or to enquire about its customization, please get in touch with us and get your report tailored according to your needs.

Browse More Reports –

Surfactants Market Size

Oleoresins Market Share

Knitted Fabric Market Demand

Waterproof Breathable Textiles Market Analysis

About Us:

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market.

Contact Us:

John W

Head of Business Development

40 Wall St. 28th floor New York City

NY 10005 United States

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370