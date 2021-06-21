Tactile Sensor Market Revenue, Product Launches, Regional Share Analysis & Forecast Till 2028

Market Size – USD 7,358.4 Million in 2020, Market Growth – CAGR of 14.5%, Market Trends – Increase in demand for tactile sensors in the consumer electronics products.

The global Tactile Sensor Market is forecast to reach USD 21.98 Billion by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The tactile sensor work as the adoptive sensing technology, which accumulates and provides feedback in response of the physical interaction. These sensors basically work as the cutaneous sense and the kinesthetic sense in the human body. The advanced adaptive tactile sensing technology can be sensitive to both the dynamic and static forces and is capable of measuring the internal and external state of systems. The rising requirement of the robotics technology in different sectors and an increase in the practice of machine learning and its research and development are helping in the market growth highly. Capacitive & axial array sensors will likely be in high demand during the forecast period.

APAC is forecasted to achieve the fastest growth of about 18.9% in the period 2019 – 2028, due to its extensive growth in the consumer electronics products market coupled with the massive demand for this sensor in the electronic gadgets and appliances manufacturing industries. China, Japan, and India are some of the fastest-growing markets due to the immense growth in the consumer base.

To get a sample PDF copy of the report, visit @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2080

Further key findings from the report suggest

The tactile mechanism in the machineries reacts instantly and having no latencies to mechanical force-feedback interfaces. These sensors provide directional vibration and the adoptive sensing feedbacks. The heavy-duty industrial machines perform very smooth and make the operation safe. The industrial machinery segment had a market share of 13.4% in 2018 and will likely be growing at a CAGR of 13.2% in the forecast period.

The automotive industry is one of the largest contributors to this market. Incorporating tactile sensors in various alerting systems are highly useful for the drivers. The market revenue for this segment in 2028 is estimated to be approximately USD 2.61 Billion, having grown with a rate of 15.4% during the period 2019 – 2028.

Using conductive rubber material helps in measuring the pressure from the external interactions. The market share is estimated to be about 8.4% by 2028 for this segment, growing at a CAGR of 13.1% during the forecast period.

APAC is forecasted to achieve the fastest growth of about 18.9% throughout the forecast period, owing to its extensive growth in the consumer electronics products coupled with global shift of the manufacturing units in the Asia Pacific counties such as China, India, and Taiwan from the North America and European regions.

Europe would reach a market share of 27.7% by 2028 and would grow at a CAGR of 14.1% in the forecast period. Germany has the highest number of valuable manufacturers in this region, while U.K. and France are the fastest-growing markets.

North America is leading the global market, with 39.4% of market possession in 2018 and would continue dominating with a CAGR of 15.8% during the forecast period. U.S. possesses the highest market share in the global market.

Key participants include Synaptics Incorporated, Tekscan Inc., Tacterion GmbH, Weiss Robotics GmbH, Pressure Profile Systems, Barrett Technology, Touch International Inc., Cirque Corporation, Annon Piezo Technology, and Romheld.

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/2080

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global tactile sensor market on the basis of the type, technology, sales type, end-use verticals, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Conductive Rubber

Carbon Sponge

Pneumatic Reset

Micro Switch

Carbon Fiber

Others

Technology Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Resistive

Capacitive

Force/Torque Sensitive

Thermal

Piezoresistive

Piezoelectric

Hydraulic

Magnetic

Axial Arrays

Sales Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018-2028)

OEM

Aftermarket

End-Use Verticals Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Robotics

Automotive

Aerospace & Marine

Consumer Electronics

Healthcare Equipment

Industrial Machinery

Media & Entertainment

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018-2028)

North America S.

Europe UK France

Asia Pacific China India Japan

MEA

Latin America Brazil



To know more about the report, visit @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/tactile-sensor-market

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2020 – 2028

Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

Chapter 4. Tactile Sensor Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Tactile Sensor Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

Continue….

Thank you for reading our report. Please get in touch with us if you have any query regarding the report or its customization. Our team will make sure the report is tailored to meet your requirements.

Explore our related report from different Publications:

Winco Bulk Food Ingredients Market Revenue

Non Bulk Ingredients Market Growth

Continuous Emissions Monitoring Systems (CEMS) Market Overview

Contact Us:

John W

Head of Business Development

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370

E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com

Reports and Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com

News: www.reportsanddata.com/market-news

Connect with us: Facebook | LinkedIn | Twitter