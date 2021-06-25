Tapioca Starch Market Size, Strategies, Competitive Landscape, Trends & Factor Analysis, 2027

Market Size – USD 6.06 Billion in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 4.8%, Market Trends – High demand in the food industry.

The global Tapioca Starch market is forecast to reach USD 9.28 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Tapioca starch is a starchy flour that has a variety of uses in baking. It involves squeezing the starchy liquid out of cassava root.

Tapioca starch is widely used as a thinking and stabilizing agent in commercial, industrial, and residential applications. Tapioca starch is a carbohydrate-rich and gluten-free, and it has gained popularity due to the rising trend of a healthy food diet. It is used for the production of packaged snacks like chips with added flavors. Moreover, it is also being explored as a permissible feedstock for the production of biofuels.

Key participants include Tate & Lyle PLC, Cargill, Inc., Ingredion Inc., Emsland-Starke GmbH, Navin Chemicals, Pruthvi’s Foods Pvt. Ltd., Sonish Starch Technology Co. Ltd., Vaighai Agro Products ltd., Varalakshmi Starch Industries Pvt. Ltd., and American Key Food Products, among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest

The product has been used in the food and beverage industry as an additive and staple food due to its low content of vitamin, protein, mineral, and are rich in carbohydrates. The major application of the tapioca is as a stabilizing or thickening agent for the preparation of sauces, soups, puddings, and meat products that will drive the demand of the market.

Tapioca starch has perfect binding capacity, which makes it applicable in the adhesive industry. The starch, after being mixed with water, becomes quite sticky and remains like this for a long period of time. Industrial glues are also made from the high-quality tapioca starch.

Tapioca starch is also used as a filler in compounded animal feed and is used extensively in many textile processes. It is required during the sizing of yarn and also for finishing cotton as well as polyester fabrics. Also, it is used while producing textiles during its process of mixing, printing, and finishing.

Tapioca Pellet is a dry feed obtained from the Manihot Esculenta plant. The roots are dried and processed to create the tapioca product, and then pelletized. It is recommended to be fed along with good quality pasture. Tapioca Pellet is a low fat, high starch, low NDF (Neutral Detergent Fibre) supplementary feed, and is used to increase dry matter uptake.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Tapioca Starch market on the basis of source, form, applications, end-users, and region:

Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)

Bitter Cassava

Sweet Cassava

Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)

Tapioca Pearls

Tapioca Flour

Tapioca Pellets

Tapioca Flakes

Tapioca Syrup

Tapioca Granules

Applications Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)

Stabilizer Agent

Thickening Agent

Binding Agent

Bodying Agent

End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)

Food and Beverage

Glue Industry

Building and Construction

Textiles

Pharmaceutical

Mining

Cosmetics

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)

North America U.S

Europe U.K France

Asia Pacific China India Japan

MEA

Latin America Brazil



Objective of Studies:

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the global Tapioca Starch market.

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth. To analyze the Tapioca Starch market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, Porte five force analysis etc.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America and Rest of the World.

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.

To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by application, product type and sub-segments.

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the global Tapioca Starch market.

