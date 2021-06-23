Tea Extracts Market Recent Trends, Future Growth Analysis, Industry Analysis and Forecasts 2027 The study methodologies used to examine the Tea Extracts market for the forecast period, 2020 - 2027 further classifies the industry by type, geography, end-use and end-user to add more precision and bring to light factors responsible for augmenting business development.

The tea extracts market is projected to reach value of USD 3.89 Billion by 2027, according to a recent analysis by Emergen Research.

The detailed market intelligence report on the Tea Extracts market applies the best of both primary and secondary research to weighs upon the competitive landscape and the prominent market players expected to dominate the Tea Extracts market for the forecast period, 2020 – 2027. The study not only scans through the company profile of the major vendors but also analyses their winning strategies to give business owners, stakeholders and field marketing personnel a competitive edge over others operating in the same space. A detailed evaluation of the major events such as acquisition and mergers, collaborations, product launches, new entrants, and technology advancements offer a complete overview of what the future of the Tea Extracts market will be like in the years to come.

Further Key Findings from the Report Suggest:

In June 2019, Givaudan opened a new center for innovation in Switzerland. The workspace is spread over 12,000 square kilometers.

Oxidation level for Oolong tea leaves varies from 8% to 85%, which plays an important role in the taste. Some of the Oolong tea leaves, such as Se Chung, taste fruity and have aroma of honey.

Same as Oolong tea, green tea also has its origin in China. Alongside China, the plant is cultivated in India also. Green tea tastes similar to vegetables, as it has an organic taste.

North America is expected to dominate the global tea extracts market, due to high consumption of the premium range of tea extracts among people in the region

Due to increase in the prevalence of heart diseases and obesity, green tea extracts are witnessing high demand, as consumers have started becoming conscious about their health.

Key players in the tea extracts market include Teawolf, AVT Tea Sources Ltd, Frutarom, Givaudan, Finlays, and Taiyo International

Form Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017–2027)

Liquid

Powder

Encapsulated

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017–2027)

Supermarkets

Online Retailers

Convenience Stores

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017–2027)

Food & Beverage

Cosmetics

Pharmaceuticals

Others

Nature Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017–2027)

Conventional

Organic

Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017–2027)

Black Tea

Green Tea

Oolong Tea

Others

Regional scope: – North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; MEA

