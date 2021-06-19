Telecom Millimeter Wave Technology Market Size, Demand, Challenges, Key Driving Factors Report Forecast till 2027

Telecomm millimeter wave are part of radio waves between wavelengths of ten to one millimeter. This technology is also referred as High Frequency (EHF) Range. Telecom millimeter waves usually propagate through line-of-sight and thus are subjected to high atmospheric, attenuation as compared to lower bands.

Rise in research and development activities in millimeter wave technology is considered as key driving factor which is expected to boost the global telecom millimeter wave technology market growth. Furthermore, increase in demand for bandwidth intensive applications will positively influence the market growth. Moreover, rise in government funding, and initiatives as well as growing demand for high-speed data transfer along with the overuse of existing spectrum in telecom industry will fuel the market growth.

However, low penetration power through objects and some adverse impacts on environment are the major challenging factors which are expected to hinder the global telecom millimeter wave technology market growth.

Market Segmentation

Global Telecom Millimeter Wave Technology Market is segmented into frequency band such as V-Band, E-Band, and Others, by licensing type such as Fully-licensed, Light-Licensed, and Unlicensed. Further, market is segmented into application such as Civil, and Military.

Also, Global Telecom Millimeter Wave Technology Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as BridgeWave Communications, NEC Corporation, L3 Technologies, Inc, Siklu Communication Ltd,, E-Band Communications, LLC, Renaissance Electronics & Communications , LightPointe Communications, Inc,and Vubiq Networks, Inc

Market Taxonomy

By Frequency Band

V-Band

E-Band

Others

By Licensing Type

Fully-licensed

Light-Licensed

Unlicensed

By Application

Civil

Military

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

