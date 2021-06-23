Telehealth Market Research Report Including SWOT Analysis, PESTELE Analysis, Drivers, Restraints, Global Industry Outlook and Key Players Analysis By 2027

The global Telehealth market is forecast to reach USD 75.51 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The market has witnessed an increase in demand in the past few years owing to the growing penetration of the internet and the emergence of advanced technologies in the healthcare sector. Digital health has developed into a successful business, attracting several industries from the outside of healthcare.

According to the 2018 survey, a quarter of US consumers had gone for the telehealth visit. Virtual communication is developed between the doctor and the patient. The increased prevalence of chronic diseases in rural areas, increasing healthcare expenditure, the favorable government initiatives, cost-effective, the advent of artificial intelligence, and wireless technology are the key factors responsible for the telehealth industry to maintain a steady position in the market.

Some of the players profiled in the report are

Medtronic, GE Healthcare, Cerner Corporation, Cisco Systems, Siemens Healthineers AG, American Well, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Iron Bow Technologies, Teladoc Health, and MDLive, among others.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global Telehealth market on the basis of product, end-user, mode of delivery, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Service

Hardware

Software

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Patients

Payers

Healthcare Providers

Mode of Delivery Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Cloud-based

On-Premises

Market Segmentation by Regions:

North America (U.S.A., Canada)

(U.S.A., Canada) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

