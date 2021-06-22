Tertiary Amines Market Share, Opportunities, Growth Overview and Upcoming Trends, Research Report, Forecast by 2028

The global tertiary amines market size was USD 4.30 billion in 2020 and is expected to register a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period.

As the compound is commonly used in creams and moisturizers in the form of emulsifiers, the increasing demand for personal care products will contribute to the growth of the tertiary amine industry. Factors responsible for the rise in product demand are growing understanding of the value of skincare and increasing disposable income that enables investment in a wide range of personal care items.

Over the coming years, the personal care industry is projected to see significant growth, with the market size predicted to be more than USD 51 billion in 2021. It is estimated that the U.S. will spend almost USD 83 million on personal care items in 2021. As such, in North America, the personal care industry is also projected to increase the size of the demand for tertiary amines.

Europe is the third-largest region for tertiary amine intake. Regional demand is projected to drive the growth of the textile and personal care industries. It is expected that the introduction of strict regulations implemented by government bodies and organizations for the treatment of waste water would increase the demand for chemicals for water treatment.

In general, tertiary amines are extracted from crude oil, which renders the demand for tertiary amines unpredictable to some degree, as the prices of crude oil also fluctuate depending on geopolitical and macroeconomic factors, as well as the exchange rate and financial market conditions. The key problems for producers during the forecast period are therefore expected to be fluctuating raw material prices and the availability of amine.

Key Highlights from the Report:

Demand for disinfectants has reported massive growth over 2020 in a coronavirus-plagued world. As these amines find substantial application in sanitizers and disinfectant wipes, goods that are currently so much in demand that the supply chain is struggling to keep track, this has positively affected the tertiary amine industry

To meet this growing demand for tertiary amines, chemical producers such as Eastman Chemical Corp. are gearing up. Eastman Chemical Corp. has announced that its ability for the production of tertiary amines at its Belgian facility would be increased. Eastman Chemical Corp. is the world’s leading tertiary amine manufacturer, and the company has made substantial investments in resolving the supply gap in demand.

The report segments the market for tertiary amines on the basis of various tertiary amine forms, including C-8, C-10, C-12, C-14, and C-16.

Surfactant is the tertiary amines market’s key application category.

The end-use of personal care is likely to show a substantial CAGR over the projected period in terms of sales.

Tertiary amines and their derivatives are used in the pharmaceutical industry as intermediates for medicinal drug production.

The Asia-Pacific tertiary amine market experienced the highest growth in 2020 as a result of the rapidly growing agricultural chemical industry in emerging economies such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea. The emergence of key suppliers of raw materials and manufacturers with large production capacities is expected to further propel regional growth.

Albemarle Corporation, KLK Oleo, Kao Corporation, Eastman Chemical Company, Arkema, Balaji Amines, Temix Oleo Srl, Indo Amines Ltd., Dow Chemical, Solvay

For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data has segmented the global tertiary amines market report on the basis of product, application, end-use, and region:

Product Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2028)

C-8 TA

C-10 TA

C-12 TA

C-14 TA

C-16 TA

Others

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2028)

Surfactants

Biocides

Floatation Agents

Corrosion Inhibitors

Emulsifier

Drilling Material

Others

End-Use Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2028)

Cleaning Products

Agricultural Chemicals

Personal Care

Petroleum Industry

Water Treatment

Plastics

Pharmaceuticals

Textiles & Fibers

Others

In-depth regional analysis covers:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report on the Tertiary Amines market provides critical insights into the growth in revenue along with CAGR throughout the forecast period. It also provides insights into lucrative opportunities to enable the businesses to capitalize on the emerging trends of the market. Advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis are used in the report to offer clear understanding about competitive landscape and market growth. it also offers strategic recommendations to the new and emerging players to overcome the entry-level barriers of the market during the forecast period.

Thank you for reading our report. For additional information on customization of the report, connect with us and we will make sure you get a report tailored to meet your needs.

