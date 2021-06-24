Textile Dyes Market Sales, Growth, Demand, Key Factors,Projections, Forecast To 2026

The increasing demand for apparel industries owing to the rise in demand for consumers and growth in population is propelling the market growth.

The global Textile Dyes Market is forecast to reach USD 10.13 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Textile Dyes are specialty dyes that are used in the apparel industry for coloring purposes. Textile dyes are also used in dying home textiles, industrial textiles, and many others.

Market Size – USD 6.38 Billion in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 5.7%, Market Trends – The advent of environment friendly textile dyes.

The market for textile dyes is influenced by the rising demand for home furnishing products for decoration, the evolution of environment friendly dyes required by textiles industries, and the development of packaging industries, which require large textile dyes. Dying is one of the main attraction of any fabric, and it adds commercial value to the fabrics. Fabrics are dyed either by using dying solution or by printing, using dye pastes.

The demography of Asia Pacific has been shifting towards the young population, and the purchasing potential of this young population is also increasing. Most of the developing countries are looking at India and China as the global market. These countries consists of over 40% population across the globe and applications of technical textiles in this region will grow with a very high rate. The trade war between the United States and China is affecting the market of textile dyes recently.

Major Companies Operating in the industry and profiled in the report are:

Archroma,

Tanatex Dyes,

Vipul organics Ltd,

DyStar Singapore Private Ltd,

Zhejiang Runtu Co. Ltd.,

Jihua Group,

A Robama,

Organic Dyes and Pigments,

Huntsman International LLC,

and Kiri Industries Ltd,

among others.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of current market dynamics and the factors that might influence the growth of the market or hamper it. The report provides insight into revenue growth, global and regional analysis, and market segmentation based on types and applications.

Textile Dyes Market Segmentation:

Based on Product Type:

Cotton

Viscose

Wool

Nylon

Polyester

Acrylic

Others

Based on Application:

Apparels

Home Textile

Industrial Textile

Other

The regional analysis of the Textile Dyes market provides an insight into the regions expected to hold the largest share in the market. According to the research report, North America is expected to dominate the market holding the largest share. Asia Pacific is expected to show a significant growth in the coming years owing to adoption of advanced technologies and growing consumer base. Europe is expected to follow closely behind North America & APAC countries. Latin America and Middle East & Africa are expected to hold a significant share in the market.

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

(U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU) Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Further key findings from the report suggest:

The textile industry is seeing growth due to an increase in demand for clothes with an increasing population, disposable income, and changing consumption pattern.

Apparels account for the largest market share of 48.8% in the year 2018. China became the largest consumer of textile dyes owing to the ever-growing apparel and textile production, and on the huge production of viscose and cotton. China became a leader in world apparel and home textile (sheets and towel) production because of its low-cost labor compared with other countries.

Home textile segment is forecasted to grow with a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period. This segment is witnessing a growth in the Asia Pacific region due to the high demand for traditionally crafted home textiles.

Asia Pacific is forecasted to grow with the highest CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period. Countries like India, China, and Japan are rapidly catching up with the growth in the textile chemical market. Textile production and dyes consumption have shifted from North America to Asia.

