Textured Soy Protein Market Revenue, Growth Factors, Trends, Key Companies, Forecast To 2027

Rising health consciousness among people all over the globe, unmet needs of protein rich diet, increasing demand for organic products and significant focus on development of novel protein rich products are key factors contributing to high CAGR of Textured Soy Protein during forecast period.

Market Size – USD 2,235.5 Million in 2020, Market Growth – CAGR of 8.40%, Market Trends – Product launches and research for advanced Textured Soy Protein

New York, October 15, 2019 – According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Textured Soy Protein market was valued at USD 2,235.5 Million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 4,303.5 Million by 2028, at a CAGR of 8.40%. Soy protein is a defatted soy flour product, commonly known as soy meat, soya chunks or texturized vegetable protein, is a by-product in the process of extracting oil from soybean. This quick to cook product has a meat-like texture, and it is often used as a meat replacement or meat extender. It is available in wide range of products as isolates, concentrates, meal, and flour. Recent emergence of soy protein as dairy product and meat substitute is a major disruptive finding in industry. In line with this, the market players are expanding their capacity to deliver to the rising need among the consumers. For instance, In October 2017, Archer Daniels Midland Company, an American global food processing and commodities trading corporation invested in crushing facility in Straubing, Germany. This facility will enable the company to produce non-GMO highly nutritious soybean meal. The facility will help the Archer Daniels Midland Company to satisfy the high consumer demand in the region.

Request a Sample Report of the Food and Beverage Disinfection Market @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2071

Rising health consciousness among people all over the globe, unmet needs of nutritious rich diet, significant focus of companies on development of novel nutritional rich products, rising use in meat processing and as alternative to dairy products, upcoming patent expiry, available significant research funding, and favorable regulatory scenario, are some of the prominent factors propelling growth in the industry. However, the unpleasant taste of the soy products, and lack of awareness related to Textured Soy Protein, are the major hindrance for the industry during 2019-2026.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Textured Soy Protein market is growing at a CAGR of 5 % in Asia Pacific followed by North America and Europe, with 9.3 % and 9.1 % CAGR, respectively. Rising health consciousness is the key factor to accelerate the market growth during forecast period across all regions

As of 2018, Non-GMO product type segment is the dominating the industry which holds 40.2% of the global industry. North America regional market is the chief revenue generating source for this product segment, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific regions

Conventional source type segment was valued at USD 603 million in 2018 and is expected reach USD 1.2 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 9.2 %.

Organic type segment is expected to be the second fastest growing market segment during forecast period 2019 – 2026 with a CAGR of 9.7 %. However, unpleasant flavors and lack of awareness are major challenge for the industry growth of this segment

The isolates source type segment was valued at USD 493 million and is expected reach USD 1.01 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 9.2 %.

Asia Pacific is expected to account for the 19.6 % of the global industry. Developing nations such China, and India are likely to witness high growth

Europe regional segment was valued at USD 517 million in 2018 and is expected reach USD 1.05 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 9.1 %.

North America regional segment is anticipated to dominate the industry due to high awareness among customers. The regional segment holds market share of around 44%, and is expected to grow significantly in coming years.

Associated unpleasant flavors of soy products and lack of awareness among consumers is likely to hinder the industry growth during the forecast period

Key participants include DowDuPont, Victoria Group, Archer Daniels Midland, Wilmar International, Bremil Group, Shandong Yuxin Bio-Tech, Sonic Biochem, Linyi Shansong Biological Products, Crown Soya Protein Group, and Hung Yang Foods.

To identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/textured-soy-protein-market

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Textured Soy Protein market on the basis of type, source type, Application type, and region:

Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Non-GMO

Conventional

Organic

Others

Form Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Concentrates

Isolates

Soy flour

Application Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Food

Meat Substitutes

Dairy Alternatives

Infant Nutrition

Bakery

Feed

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2018–2028)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Spain

Italy

Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

To get the Customised report, visit @https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/2071

Table of contents:

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2020 – 2028

Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

3.1. Rising vegan population leading to hyped demand for Plant-Based Protein

3.2. Increasing Growing Health-Consciousness all over the globe

3.3. Increasing soya production and consumption

3.4. Lack of awareness among consumers

Chapter 4. Textured Soy Protein Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Textured Soy Protein Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Textured Soy Protein Market Value Chain Analysis, 2018 – 2028

4.3. Regulatory framework

4.4. Textured Soy Protein Market Impact Analysis

4.4.1. Market driver analysis

4.4.1.1. Inexpensive Protein Source

4.4.1.2. Alternative for Meat & Dairy Products

4.4.1.3. High Nutritional value

4.4.2. Market restraint analysis

4.4.2.1. Stringent Government Regulations

4.5. Key opportunities prioritized

4.6. Textured Soy Protein Pricing Analysis

continued..

Thank you for reading this article. You can also get chapter-wise sections or region-wise report coverage for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Contact Us:

John W

Head of Business Development

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370

E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com

Reports and Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com

News: www.reportsanddata.com/market-news

Connect with us: Facebook | LinkedIn | Twitter

Explore further related reports:

Oleoresins Market

ELISpot and Fluorospot Assay Market

Industrial Catalyst Market