 Thermal Imaging Market Size, Regional Outlook, Competitive Landscape, Revenue Analysis & Forecast Till 2027 | Top Players- United Technologies, FLIR Systems, Inc., Leonardo S.p.A

The global Thermal Imaging Market is forecast to reach USD 4.99 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The growth of thermal imaging in various end-use industries is driving market demand. An increase in terrorist activities has impacted government and non-government’s revenue to a great extent. Increasing terrorism, instability, geopolitical tension, and cross border terrorism is driving market demand. The investment in the defense system for the modernization of military equipment is also encouraging the growth of the market. Thermal imaging helps armed forces to protect borders during nightfall and extreme weather.

The recent report published by Reports and Data comprises of an in-depth assessment of the Global Thermal Imaging Market Market.

The report is further furnished with the COVID-19 crisis and offers a precise understanding of the current market scenario. The pandemic has disrupted the market dynamics and changed the patterns of consumer behavior and trends. The report further analyses the changes and offers a comprehensive assessment of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the industry.

The Global Thermal Imaging Market Market research report covers extensive analysis of the competitive landscape, which offers the readers a comprehensive analysis of the latest market trends, technological developments in the sector, and beneficial market strategies. The report also covers the sales, demand and supply, cost analysis, and growth forecast of the industry. The key manufacturers profiled in the report are Fluke Corporation, United Technologies, FLIR Systems, Inc., Leonardo S.p.A, Axis Communications AB, L3HARRIS Technologies, Inc., Axis Communications AB, Opgal, Xenics, and BAE Systems, among others.The report further offers insights into the strategic initiatives taken by the companies such as mergers & acquisitions, brand promotions, and product launches, technological advancements, product developments, advancements in the research and development sector, and government deals and funding.

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Thermal Cameras, Thermal Scopes, Thermal Modules

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Security and Surveillance

Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV), Perimeter Security, Tracking

Monitoring and Inspection

Structural Health Monitoring, HVAC System Inspection, Machine Condition Monitoring, Quality Assessment

Detection and Measurement

Fire/Flare Detection, Level Measurement, Gas Detection, Body Temperature Measurement, Prototype Assessment

Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Automotive, Aerospace and Defense, Oil and Gas, Healthcare and Life science, Food and Beverage

