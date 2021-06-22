Titanium Dioxide Market Size, Revenue Analysis, Opportunities, Trends, CAGR of 4.2%, Product Launch, 2020–2027

Increasing adoption of titanium dioxide in paints and coating and cosmetics industry is projected to stimulate market demand.

Market Size – USD 20.36 billion in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 4.2%, Market Trends – Increasing application of titanium dioxide for automotive paints and coating

The global Titanium Dioxide Market is expected to reach USD 28.3 billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Owing to its bright whiteness, protective properties and UV absorbing nature, the product is largely used in the cosmetics industry. TiO 2 is used as a coloring agent as well as for protection against UV rays. As a UV protection agent, the product is one of the key revenue generating application.

Increasing adoption of the product in the plastic industry is also a key factor stimulating industrial demand. The major areas where the product finds application includes packaging, construction including thermal cladding, rainwater and drainage, window profiles, heat reflective panels and water tanks. Titanium dioxide is used to brighten colors, increase the color strength and to opacify the otherwise transparent polymer materials.

Europe is expected to be a key revenue generating region in the forecast period. The region is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.8% in the forecast period. It accounts for approximately one fourth of the global titanium dioxide industry. European market utilizes its domestic TiO 2 market to satisfy 75% of its consumption demand while rest of the TiO 2 is imported from China, U.S. and other countries. The region is a hub for various TiO 2 applications such as automobile industry, and cosmetic industry, which explains its high consumption. Germany holds the key position in the European market.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Automotive Industry is projected to be among one of the fastest growing application of the Titanium Dioxide. Stringent automobile emission control norms worldwide and concerns regarding fuel efficiency have compelled manufacturers to take measures for reducing vehicle weight considerably, thereby propelling demand for lightweight vehicles. TiO 2 is used for coating polycarbonate structures that are further utilized in the auto manufacturing process.

The European market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 3.8% in the coming years. Germany dominates the European titanium dioxide production market accounting for over 30 percent of the total European production.

Key participants include Tayca Corporation, Huntsman Corporation, The Chemours Company, Tronox Limited, Kronos Worldwide Inc., Evonik Industries AG, Cristal Global and Lomon Billions Group. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. is a US based company which produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The Company’s production is used to provide opacity, durability, tinting strength and brightness in industrial coatings, as well as coatings for commercial and residential interiors and exteriors, automobiles, aircraft, machines, appliances, traffic paint, and other particular purpose coatings.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented global Titanium Dioxide market on the basis of type, application and region:

Grade (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Rutile

Anatase

Process (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Chloride Process

Sulfate Process

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Paints and Coatings

Plastics

Pulp & paper

Cosmetics

Others

End-users Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Automotive

Personal Care

Pharmaceuticals

Food & Beverage

Construction

Others

Cosmetics Form Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Liquid Form

Powder Form

Other

Cosmetics Product Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Sunscreen

Pressed Powder

Moisturizer

Eye Cosmetics

Nail Enamel

Others

Cosmetics Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

UV Protection

Coloring Agent

Mineral Makeup

Others

Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

North America U.S.

Europe Germany UK

Asia Pacific China India

Latin America Brazil

MEA

Thank you for reading our report.

