Titanium Dioxide Market Size, Revenue Analysis, Opportunities, Trends, CAGR of 4.2%, Product Launch, 2020–2027
Increasing adoption of titanium dioxide in paints and coating and cosmetics industry is projected to stimulate market demand.
The global Titanium Dioxide Market is expected to reach USD 28.3 billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Owing to its bright whiteness, protective properties and UV absorbing nature, the product is largely used in the cosmetics industry. TiO2 is used as a coloring agent as well as for protection against UV rays. As a UV protection agent, the product is one of the key revenue generating application.
Increasing adoption of the product in the plastic industry is also a key factor stimulating industrial demand. The major areas where the product finds application includes packaging, construction including thermal cladding, rainwater and drainage, window profiles, heat reflective panels and water tanks. Titanium dioxide is used to brighten colors, increase the color strength and to opacify the otherwise transparent polymer materials.
Europe is expected to be a key revenue generating region in the forecast period. The region is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.8% in the forecast period. It accounts for approximately one fourth of the global titanium dioxide industry. European market utilizes its domestic TiO2 market to satisfy 75% of its consumption demand while rest of the TiO2 is imported from China, U.S. and other countries. The region is a hub for various TiO2 applications such as automobile industry, and cosmetic industry, which explains its high consumption. Germany holds the key position in the European market.
Further key findings from the report suggest
- Automotive Industry is projected to be among one of the fastest growing application of the Titanium Dioxide. Stringent automobile emission control norms worldwide and concerns regarding fuel efficiency have compelled manufacturers to take measures for reducing vehicle weight considerably, thereby propelling demand for lightweight vehicles. TiO2 is used for coating polycarbonate structures that are further utilized in the auto manufacturing process.
- The European market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 3.8% in the coming years. Germany dominates the European titanium dioxide production market accounting for over 30 percent of the total European production.
- Key participants include Tayca Corporation, Huntsman Corporation, The Chemours Company, Tronox Limited, Kronos Worldwide Inc., Evonik Industries AG, Cristal Global and Lomon Billions Group. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. is a US based company which produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The Company’s production is used to provide opacity, durability, tinting strength and brightness in industrial coatings, as well as coatings for commercial and residential interiors and exteriors, automobiles, aircraft, machines, appliances, traffic paint, and other particular purpose coatings.
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented global Titanium Dioxide market on the basis of type, application and region:
Grade (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)
- Rutile
- Anatase
Process (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)
- Chloride Process
- Sulfate Process
Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)
- Paints and Coatings
- Plastics
- Pulp & paper
- Cosmetics
- Others
End-users Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)
- Automotive
- Personal Care
- Pharmaceuticals
- Food & Beverage
- Construction
- Others
Cosmetics Form Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)
- Liquid Form
- Powder Form
- Other
Cosmetics Product Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)
- Sunscreen
- Pressed Powder
- Moisturizer
- Eye Cosmetics
- Nail Enamel
- Others
Cosmetics Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)
- UV Protection
- Coloring Agent
- Mineral Makeup
- Others
Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)
- North America
- U.S.
- Europe
- Germany
- UK
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Latin America
- Brazil
- MEA
