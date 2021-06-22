Track Etched Membrane Market is expected to reach USD 1,432.5 Million by 2028 with a CAGR of 11.6% | GE Healthcare, Danaher Corporation, Merck KGaA, Sartorius AG, etc

Increasing demand for therapeutics with high purity, rising production of generic drugs, and growing adoption of track etched membrane in food and beverage industry are key factors driving market growth

Market Size – USD 595.4 Million in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 11.6%, Market Trends – Growing use of track etched membranes in pharmaceutical industry

The Global Track Etched Membrane Market size is expected to reach USD 1,432.5 Million by 2028 and register a CAGR of 11.6%, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Rising adoption of track etched membranes in pharmaceutical and food and beverage industry, rapid technological advancements, and growing demand for high purity therapeutics and drugs are key factors expected to drive market revenue growth over the forecast period. In addition, increasing research and development activities in the pharmaceutical sector and rising investment and funding for accelerating biopharmaceutical research are some other factors expected to drive market growth going ahead.

Track etched membranes are porous systems made of thin polymer foils that have pores from one surface to another. Track etched membranes can have a unique pore structure and are generally produced by ion bombardment of polymer films with heavy ions and their subsequent chemical etching. These membranes offer unique advantages over traditional membranes because of their precisely determined structure. Extensive research has been carried out to develop track etched membranes with enhanced properties and functions and this is expected to contribute to revenue growth of the market over the forecast period.

Track etched membranes find extensive usage in medical and pharmaceutical industry in purification of drugs and vaccines, obtaining blood plasma, and for bacterial quality control of food and water. These membranes are also used in analytical control of substances because of benefits such as no contamination and improved particle visibility. These key factors are expected to further fuel market growth over the forecast period. However, high costs of production and stringent regulations regarding manufacturing of tracked etched membranes are expected to hamper market growth to a certain extent over the forecast period.

Some Key Highlights From the Report:

Membrane filters segment is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global market over the forecast period owing to increasing use of membrane filters in various industries for sterilization, sample preparation, and final filtration applications.

Polycarbonate track etched membranes are extensively used in cell biology research experiments, analytical testing, and in food and beverage industry and this is expected to contribute to revenue growth of the polycarbonate segment.

Cell biology segment is expected to register robust revenue CAGR over the forecast period owing to increasing adoption of track etched membranes in development and production of cell-based therapeutics and vaccines, growing demand for mAbs, and increasing funding for accelerating cell-based research.

Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment is expected to register significant revenue growth over the forecast period owing to increasing production of generic drugs and biologics, rising investment in biopharmaceutical R&D, and growing demand for cell-based therapeutics.

North America is expected to account for significant revenue share between 2021 and 2028, attributable to establishment of ultramodern research facilities, increasing adoption of track etched membranes in food and beverages industry, and robust presence of key players in the region.

Key companies operating in the market include GE Healthcare, Danaher Corporation, Merck KGaA, Sartorius AG, Corning, Inc., it4ip S.A., Sterlitech Corporation, Eaton Corporation, Brand GmbH, Sabeu Plastik and Membrane Technologie, Zefon International, and Advantec MFS, Inc.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global track etched membrane market based on product, material, application, end-use industry, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Membrane Filters

Capsule & Cartridge Filters

Others

Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Polycarbonate

Polyethylene Terephthalate

Polyimide

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Cell Biology

Microbiology

Analytical Testing

Others

End-use Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies

Academic and Research Institutes

Food and Beverage Companies

Hospital and Diagnostic Centers

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany U.K. Italy France BENELUX Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia U.A.E. South Africa Rest of MEA



Key Features of the Global Track Etched Membrane Market Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the key players operating in the market along with their SWOT analysis, their business profiles, business overview, market share, global position, and market value

Identification and analysis of significant trends and factors driving revenue growth of the market

Analysis of the competitive landscape along with strategic mergers, expansions, agreements, partnerships, joint ventures, acquisitions, and product launches

Assessment of each market segment along with their growth trends and market revenue contribution

Study of the key regions to pinpoint growth potential and study opportunities, threats, limitations, and risks

Table of Content:

Chapter 1 Track Etched Membrane Market: Methodology And Scope

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Research Assumptions

1.2.1 Estimates and forecast timeline

1.3 Research Methodology

1.4 Information Procurement

1.4.1 Purchased database

1.4.2 Internal database

1.4.3 Secondary sources

1.4.4 Primary Research

1.5 Information or Data Analysis

1.5.1 Data analysis models

1.6 Market Formulation & Validation

1.7 Objectives

1.8.1 Objective 1

1.8.2 Objective 2

Chapter 2 Track Etched Membrane Market: Executive Summary

2.1 Market Summary, 2021

Chapter 3 Track Etched Membrane Market: Industry Outlook

3.1 Industry Pyramid Analysis

3.2 Market Segmentation & Scope

3.2.1 Market drivers analysis

3.2.1.1 Rising adoption of track-etched membranes in food and beverage industry

3.2.2 Market restraint analysis

3.2.2.1 High costs of large-scale separation processes

3.2.2.2 Stringent regulations regarding manufacturing

3.2.3 Market opportunity analysis

3.2.3.1 Increasing demand for pure therapeutics

3.2.3.2 Increasing production of generic drugs

3.2.4 Market challenge analysis

3.2.4.1 Availability of cost-efficient depth filters

3.3 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping, Instruments, 2020

3.4 Track Etched Membrane Market: SWOT Analysis; By Factor (Political & Legal, Economic and Technological)

3.5 Industry Porter’s Analysis

3.6 Market Deals & Strategic Alliances Analysis

3.8.1 Product Development

3.8.2 Mergers & acquisitions

3.8.3 Technology collaborations

Chapter 4 Track Etched Membrane Market: Products Business Analysis

Continued….

