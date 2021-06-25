Transcritical CO2 Systems Market Growth Rate,Size, Strategies, Competitive Landscape, Trends & Factor Analysis, 2020–2026 According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Transcritical CO2 Systems market was valued at USD 23.76 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 91.68 Billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 18.0 %.

The low impact of Transcritical CO2 system on the environment, regulations for phasing out harmful fluorinated refrigerants from the environment, and increasing demand for refrigeration and air-conditioners are key factors contributing to high CAGR of industry during the forecast period. However the lack of specialized handling equipment needed will be the major factor restraining the growth of the market.

CO2 is environmentally friendly, not flammable, economical and chemically inert and thus it is extensively used in refrigerators, heat pumps and air conditioners. Thermodynamic and transport properties of CO2 systems are superlative for its application in heat pumps and vapor compression refrigerating appliances. The key driver for the market is the low environmental impact of transcritical CO2 systems, stringent government regulations for elimination fluorinated refrigerants along with the low operating cost of the equipment.

Market Size – USD 23.76 Billion in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 18.0%, Market Trends –low environmental impact of transcritical CO2 systems, increasing demand for refrigerators and cooling systems

Several research and development projects into transcritical refrigeration of CO2, heat pump and air-conditioning systems have been undertaken currently mainly as an increasing concern towards greenhouse gas emissions. During the last decade, commercialization of transcritical carbon dioxide heat pump water heaters has increased globally. In 2019, Cryogium launched the new transcritical CO2 condensing units and double compressor systems with features like easy installation, components accessibility, and high weather resistance. COâ‚‚ is increasingly being used as a refrigerant in ice skating rinks, as it saves nearly 80-90% of the energy usage. The cost of CO2 systems used in ice skating rinks declined in -the past few years, making transcritical CO2 an excellent substitute to ammonia. Majority of ice skating rinks employing transcritical CO2 systems are located in Canada. Carnot Refrigeration and SCM Frigo are the major players producing transcritical CO2 systems for ice skating rinks

The Transcritical CO2 Systems market report begins with basic definitions, product descriptions, competitive landscape, market players, market segmentation, and regional bifurcation of the Transcritical CO2 Systems market. The report further talks about the market scenario with regard to market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and growth prospects. The report also talks about the market segmentation and offers insights into the segment showing promising growth over the forecast period.

Top Leaders Operating in the Market are:

Shecco SPRL,

Mayekawa MSG. ,

Systems LMP,

Henry Technologies,

Baltimore Aircoil Company among others

Transcritical CO2 Systems Market Segmentation:

Based on Product Function:

Refrigeration

Heating

Air Conditioning

Based on Application:

Retail Supermarkets Hypermarkets

Heat Pumps

Transportation

Food Processing & Storage Facilities

Ice Skating Rings

The report talks about the key competitors with regard to their market size, product portfolio, manufacturing and production capacity, profit margins, revenue generation, regional spread, and research and development activities. The report also discusses in detail the mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches, brand promotions, collaborations, corporate deals, and licensing agreements, and more. The report provides a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape and regional spread.

The regional analysis offers a complete overview of the regional spread of the market along with production and consumption patterns, import/export, supply and demand dynamics, revenue contribution, trends and demands, and presence of prominent players in each region.

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

