Trending Report on Global Acrylamide Market 2021-2028 Business Outlook, Critical Insight and Growth Strategy -BASF SE, Ashland, Anhui Tianrun Chemicals, Dia-Nitrix Co., Ltd., Ecolab, Mitsui Chemical Inc.

Global Acrylamide Market

The acrylamide is a type of chemical which used to make substances called polyacrylamide and acrylamide copolymers. Acrylamide copolymers and polyacrylamide are used in various industrial processes, like production of paper, plastics, and dyes and treatment of drinking water and wastewater including sewage.

The rise in government expenditure on water treatment plants, along with developed rules and regulations pertaining to dispose of sewage water is resulting in rising demand for acrylamide which is expected to boost the market growth. Also, the increase in oil and gas prices and the rise in government expenditure on oil & gas sector will positively influence the market growth. Moreover, growing development of food & beverage sector in developed and developing countries, and change in lifestyle pattern is expected to drive the global acrylamide market growth. In addition, the growing cosmetic industry and the increase in awareness among consumers related to hygiene is resulting in increasing demand for personal care products, as well as increase in demand for acrylamide from cosmetic industry will support the market growth.

Stringent government regulation related to use of acrylamide, due to high toxicity level is a major challenging factor which is expected to hinder the global acrylamide market growth.

The research methodology applied and adopted for the study of the market involves capturing data on the revenue generated by the market players through various secondary sources. The sources include corporate filings, company websites, investor presentations, annual reports, paid databases, and others.

Market Segmentation

The Global Acrylamide Market is segmented into application such as Enhanced oil recovery, Pulp, and Paper Manufacturing, Flocculent, Thickener, and Others. Further, market is segmented into end use such as Oil & Gas, Water treatment, Cosmetics, Food packaging, and others.

Also, the Global Acrylamide Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as

BASF SE,

Ashland,

Anhui Tianrun Chemicals,

Dia-Nitrix Co., Ltd.,

Ecolab,

Mitsui Chemical Inc.,

SNF Group,

Shandong Dongying Chemicals Co Ltd.,

Zibo Xinye Chemical Co Ltd.,

Beijing Hengju Chemical Group Corporation. Etc.

