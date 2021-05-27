U.S. Sports Medicine Market Innovative Driving Factors, Trends and Growth Analysis 2021-2027

Data Bridge Market Research: Recent Research on U.S. Sports Medicine Market Size, Share, Growth, Industry Trends and Forecast to 2028 report aids in achieving a sustainable growth in the market, by providing a well-versed, specific and most relevant product and U.S. Sports Medicine market information. Business intelligence has been applied to generate this market report which is a vital aspect when it comes to accomplish thorough and wide-ranging market insights. This market report will also surely help in the journey to achieve the business growth and success. The U.S. Sports Medicine report also provides an insightful overview of product specification, technology, applications, product type and production analysis considering major factors such as revenue, cost, and gross margin. It is highly expected that the industry will have better opportunity for scope of growth after the covid-19 pandemic situation. In- depth analysis of the industry’s restraints, landscapes, opportunities, key competitors are briefly explained as well.

U.S. sports medicine market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account at a CAGR of 6.3% in the above-mentioned forecast period.

Arthrex, Inc

Breg, Inc

DJO Global, Inc

Medtronic

CONMED Corporation

GE Healthcare

Nephew plc

Smith & Nephew

DePuy Synthes

Stryker and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc

U.S. Sports Medicine Market Segmentation:

U.S. Sports Medicine Market Segmentation:

By Product Type (Orthobiologics, Surgical Devices, Arthroscopy Devices, Orthopedic Braces and Supports), Body Area (Knee, Hip, Shoulder & Elbow, Foot & Ankle, Wrist & Hand)

By Application (Knee Injuries, Shoulder Injuries, Foot and Ankle Injuries, Elbow and Wrist Injuries, Back and Spine Injuries, Hip and Groin Injuries)

By End User (Orthopedic Clinics, Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers and Others)

U.S. Sports Medicine Market Country Level Analysis

US in North America dominate the U.S. sports medicine market, as sports are responsible for a significant share of the U.S. sports medicine market due to the growing popularity of sports in the sports sector and increased awareness of physical activity among young people, prevention and treatment of sports injuries, and increased investment in sports medicine. In addition, continuous government support and the entry into the market of advanced treatment options have the potential to expand the sports medicine market.

Competitive Landscape and U.S. Sports Medicine Market Share Analysis

U.S. sports medicine market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to U.S. sports medicine market.

The major players covered in the U.S. sports medicine market report are Arthrex, Inc., Breg, Inc., DJO Global, Inc., Medtronic, CONMED Corporation, GE Healthcare, Nephew plc, Smith & Nephew, DePuy Synthes, Stryker and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Influence Highlights Of The U.S. Sports Medicine Market Report:

The report throws light on a highly well-formatted segmentation and detailed overview of the U.S. Sports Medicine industry.

As per the study, the U.S. Sports Medicine market is segregated into segments based on the product spectrum, applications, regions, and key manufacturers.

is segregated into segments based on the product spectrum, applications, regions, and key manufacturers. The report encompasses details related to the market share of every product as well as the target returns of the segment.

U.S. Sports Medicine report provides historical, current, and projected market size in terms of volume and value

The report provides qualitative analysis through various tools including Porter’s Five Forces Model, PESTLE Analysis, and SWOT Analysis

The U.S. Sports Medicine market study provides analysis on market size in terms of both consumption volume, production volume, revenue, trends, import-export, value chain, distributors, pricing, segments trends analysis, etc. for regional as well as market

The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue, and forecast by type and by application for the period 2021-2027.

U.S. Sports Medicine Market Scope and Market Size

Based on product type, the U.S. sports medicine market is segmented into orthobiologics, surgical devices, arthroscopy devices, orthopedic braces and supports. On the basis of orthobiologics, surgical devices it is sub segmented into bone graft substitutes, viscosupplementation, BMC and PRP.

Based on body area, the U.S. sports medicine market is segmented into knee, hip, shoulder & elbow, foot & ankle, wrist & hand.

Based on application, the U.S. sports medicine market is segmented into knee injuries, shoulder injuries, foot and ankle injuries, elbow and wrist injuries, back and spine injuries, hip and groin injuries.

Based on end user, the U.S. sports medicine market is segmented into orthopedic clinics, hospitals, ambulatory surgical centres and others.

