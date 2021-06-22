Urinalysis Market Growth, Global Survey, Analysis, Share, Company Profiles and Forecast by 2027

The global Urinalysis market was valued at USD 2,891 million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 5,194.6 million by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 7.5%. Urinalysis can provide doctors and physicians with valuable information about patient’s health status, including indications of renal, urological and liver disease, diabetes mellitus, urinary tract infection (UTI) and general hydration. Urinalysis can be used to screen for substances that would not usually be expected to be present in urine, for example, glucose, leucocytes, nitrite and blood. If these substances are present, further analysis of urine and/or blood may be required. Although urinalysis is an effective screening tool, it should not be used in isolation to guide treatment because false positives, for example, nitrites, and false negatives, for example, glucose, can occur if the sample is contaminated or left to stand for too long. Urinalysis is an effective screening tool that can be used to detect systemic diseases and infections. There are a variety of methods of collecting urine specimens and it is essential to ensure that contamination is limited to reduce the potential for inaccurate results. Reagent strips are a quick and easy method for testing urine and can provide valuable information about a patient’s condition.

The companies operating in the market and profiled in the report include

Hoffmann-LA Roche AG, Danaher Corporation, Siemens AG, Sysmex Corporation, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Mindray Medical International Limited, Acon Laboratories, Inc., Arkray, Inc. and United Medical Electronic Group Co., Ltd.

For this report, Reports and Data have segmented the Urinalysis market based on the product, test type, application, and region:

Product (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Instruments

Consumables

Test type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Biochemical urinalysis

Sediment urinalysis,

Pregnancy & fertility tests

Applications (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Diagnosis

Diabetes

UTI

Kidney Disease

Pregnancy

End user (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Hospitals & clinics

Diagnostic laboratories

Home care settings

Research laboratories & institutes

The report focuses on evaluation of the Urinalysis market in major regions and the countries included in those regions. The report evaluates the key aspects of the global market such as production and consumption patterns, supply and demand ratio, import and export, economic growth, technological developments, and robust presence of key players in the region. The report also offers a country wise analysis to offer better information about the Urinalysis market scope in key regions and crucial factors influencing market growth in major countries. Regional analysis covers the following:

North America Canada U.S. Mexico

Europe Germany Italy U.K. Rest of EU

Asia Pacific India China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa A.E Rest of MEA



Further key findings from the report suggest

Fully automated urine strip readers and automated urine sediment analyzers which includes UriSed mini and UriSed 2 from 77 Elektronika Kft represent the technologically advanced instruments available in the market

The large number target population and the observed high, unmet clinical needs in under-developed regions provide the market with a large pool of opportunities for potential growth

In 2018, DIRUI Industrial Co. Ltd. launched the FUS 1000 Automated Urine Analyzer.

Automated and semi-automated biochemical urine analyzers, urine sediment analyzers, and microscopic urine analyzers are the widely used instruments in the urinalysis market

The rising prevalence of target diseases including diabetes, kidney diseases, and Urinary Tract Infections and the introduction of technologically advanced, rapid, non-invasive, and user-friendly tools for urinalysis are expected to drive growth of this market

North America is dominating the market, with the highest market share of 30.7% in 2018. The U.S. contributed the largest revenue share to the North American as well as global urinalysis market

Key Advantages of the Urinalysis Market Report:

Detailed analysis of changing dynamics of the global Urinalysis market

Valuable insights on key market growth driving trends and monetary competence over the forecast period

SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis for each key market player to offer competitive advantage to readers and investors

Comprehensive assessment of competitive landscape and regional analysis

Assessment of key factors driving and restraining market growth

Analysis of threats, limitations, growth prospects, opportunities, and barriers in the market

Strategic recommendations to key market players and new entrants to assist them in gaining a robust footing in the market

