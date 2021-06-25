Video Telemedicine Market Size, Share, Top Key Players, Growth, Trend and Forecast Till 2027

Growing demand for virtual consultation of doctors, the expansive application scope of Video Telemedicine in the healthcare sector, along with the recent outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic is the key factors propelling the market growth.

Market Size – USD 1.08 Billion in 2019, Market Growth – CAGR of 15.9%, Market Trends – The growing demand for video Telemedicine services amidst the coronavirus pandemic

The Video Telemedicine market size is estimated to reach USD 3.55 billion from USD 1.08 billion in 2019, delivering a CAGR of 15.9% till 2027. The market growth is driven by a plethora of factors, including increasing incidence rate of chronic conditions, expanding patient pool across the globe, the surging requirement for diverse healthcare services like radiology and cardiology, lack of healthcare professions and service providers in rural areas, among others.

Video telemedicine is the systematic blend of telecommunication and IT to provide healthcare services at distant or remote places. It enables healthcare professionals to share information at multiple locations, reducing outpatient visits, along with effectively reducing the overall cost of healthcare. The growing demand for healthcare services amongst patients living in isolated communities and remote areas is generating huge demand for video telemedicine services. Moreover, the lack of availability of skilled healthcare professionals in these areas is also bolstering the demand for video telemedicine market.

The companies operating in the market and profiled in the report include

Cisco Systems, Inc, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., AMD Global Telemedicine, Inc., Logitech, Plantronics, Inc., Cisco Systems, Sony Corporation, GlobalMed, Vidyo, Inc., Lifesize, Inc., ZTE Corporation and Vermont Telephone Company, Inc.

The report offers complete portfolios of the key companies operating in the market including production capacity, revenue share and size, gross margin, sales revenue and margin, business expansion plans, technological advancements, product portfolio, global market position, and financial standing. The report also discusses in detail the recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches and brand promotions, partnerships, collaborations, agreements, and corporate and government deals.

The report further discusses in detail the market segmentation

Video Telemedicine Market segmentation by type:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Services

Products

Communication Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

3G

4G

5G

Broadband ISDN

Satellite Communication

ADSL

Video Telemedicine Market segmentation by application:

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Neurology & Psychiatry

Cardiology

Orthopedics

Dermatology

Radiology

Gynecology

Oncology

Dentistry

Pathology

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Home Care Services

Hospitals

Clinics

The report focuses on evaluation of the Video Telemedicine market in major regions and the countries included in those regions. The report evaluates the key aspects of the global market such as production and consumption patterns, supply and demand ratio, import and export, economic growth, technological developments, and robust presence of key players in the region. The report also offers a country wise analysis to offer better information about the Video Telemedicine market scope in key regions and crucial factors influencing market growth in major countries. Regional analysis covers the following:

North America Canada U.S. Mexico

Europe Germany Italy U.K. Rest of EU

Asia Pacific India China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa A.E Rest of MEA



Key Advantages of the Video Telemedicine Market Report:

Detailed analysis of changing dynamics of the global Video Telemedicine market

Valuable insights on key market growth driving trends and monetary competence over the forecast period

SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis for each key market player to offer competitive advantage to readers and investors

Comprehensive assessment of competitive landscape and regional analysis

Assessment of key factors driving and restraining market growth

Analysis of threats, limitations, growth prospects, opportunities, and barriers in the market

Strategic recommendations to key market players and new entrants to assist them in gaining a robust footing in the market

