Water-Based Adhesive Market Sales, Market Share Analysis, and Forecast to 2026

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, The global Water-Based Adhesives Market was valued at USD 15.08 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 23.35 Billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 5.6%. water-based adhesive market is expected to witness for significant growth during the forecast period owing to its useful application in several end-use industries. Additionally, A rise in environmental and safety issues has further enhanced the growth of the market as the water-based adhesive is low in VOC.

Water-based adhesives mainly used to bond dissimilar substrates in various application such as paper & packaging, tapes & labels, woodworking, building & construction, and automotive & transportation. Demand for water-based adhesives is expected to gain traction owing to its significant properties such as flexibility, low cost, quick set, and strong bonds the demand for the water-based adhesive market is anticipated to dominate the water-based adhesive market during the forecast period.

Market Size – USD 15.08 Billion in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 5.6 %, Market Trends – Product launches and research for advanced Water-Based Adhesives

A wide range of key end-users earned by the global water-based adhesive market such as those operating in the construction, automotive, and packaging segments are expected to augment the measure of demand during the coming forecast year. Furthermore, a global water-based adhesive market expected impressive growth while riding on various advantages offered by the products, including zero-emission, improved heat resistance, and no residual order.

Based on the geographical perspective, the water-based adhesive market is expected to dominate by Asia Pacific region owing to significant growth in end-use industries such as paints & coatings, packaging, and automotive industries in emerging countries such as China and India. Globally, water-based adhesive manufacturers are planning for new strategies and developments. Such as most of the key players are planning to acquire raw material manufacturers or to set up their manufacturing unit near to industrial zone to lower down the product cost and transportation. Whereas, small players are planning to introduced new applications of water-based resins in their product portfolio tom sustain in the market. Additionally, key players have substantial incremental $ opportunity to gain maximum market value and volume share from the market by introducing innovative products at low prices.

The Water-Based Adhesive market report begins with basic definitions, product descriptions, competitive landscape, market players, market segmentation, and regional bifurcation of the Water-Based Adhesive market. The report further talks about the market scenario with regard to market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and growth prospects. The report also talks about the market segmentation and offers insights into the segment showing promising growth over the forecast period.

Top Leaders Operating in the Market are:

Henkel AG & Company,

KGaA,

Arkema,

Sika AG,

B. Fuller Company,

DowDupont,

3M,

DIC Corporation,

Ashland Inc.,

Akzo Nobel N.V.,

and PPG Industries, Inc.

and among others.

Water-Based Adhesive Market Segmentation:

Based on Product Type:

Acrylic Polymer Emulsion (PAE)

Polyvinyl Acetate (PVA) Emulsion

Vinyl Acetate Ethylene (VAE) Emulsion

Styrene Butadiene (SB) Latex

Polyurethane Dispersion (PUD)

Based on Application:

Tapes & Labels

Paper & Packaging

Building & Construction

Woodworking

Automotive & Transportation

Others (consumer & DIY, leather & footwear, sports & leisure, and assembly)

The report talks about the key competitors with regard to their market size, product portfolio, manufacturing and production capacity, profit margins, revenue generation, regional spread, and research and development activities. The report also discusses in detail the mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches, brand promotions, collaborations, corporate deals, and licensing agreements, and more. The report provides a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape and regional spread.

The regional analysis offers a complete overview of the regional spread of the market along with production and consumption patterns, import/export, supply and demand dynamics, revenue contribution, trends and demands, and presence of prominent players in each region.

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Questions Answered by the Report:

What are the key market trends influencing the growth of the Water-Based Adhesive market?

Who are the prominent players of the Water-Based Adhesive market?

What is the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Water-Based Adhesive market?

What are the key growth driving and restraining of the Water-Based Adhesive market?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the prominent players of the Water-Based Adhesive market?

What are the key outcomes of the SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis?

