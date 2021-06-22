Wearable Healthcare/Medical Devices Market Global Analysis, Statistics, Revenue, Demand and Trend Analysis Research Report by 2027
Market Size – USD 9.83 Billion in 2020, Market Growth - CAGR of 18.5%, Market Trends – Increased penetration of smartphones
Growing shift of healthcare providers towards wireless connectivity coupled increasing incidence of diseases including obesity and diabetes is expected to stimulate market growth.
Market Size – USD 9.83 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – CAGR of 18.5%, Market Trends – Increased penetration of smartphones
The global wearable healthcare/medical devices market is expected to reach USD 38.59 Billion by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Increased adoption of smartphone based application for healthcare monitoring by individuals as well as healthcare providers is the key factor driving demand. Increasing incidence of diseases associated with heart, diabetes, obesity and hypertension is likely to increase the adoption of wearable in the coming years.
Based on WHO statistics, the number of people with diabetes has risen from 108 million in 1980 to 422 million in 2014. Additionally, research has proven diabetes as a major cause of blindness, kidney failure, heart attacks, stroke and lower limb amputation. Adoption of wearable would help in bringing down the incidence as well as mortality associated with diabetes as people would be able to track their glucose levels. For instance: the continuous glucose monitors have witnessed an increased adoption by the diabetic patients. Along with keeping a track on glucose level, the patients are able to make informed choice about their diet and physical activities.
Asia Pacific is expected to be a key revenue generating region in the forecast period. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 19.1% in the forecast period. Statistics suggest that Asia Pacific is the home to around 60 percent of the global diabetic population. Based on International Diabetes Federation (IDF) Diabetes Atlas, in 2017, 82 million adults aged 20-79 years were living with diabetes in the South-East Asian region. Out of this around 45.8 percent of cases were diagnosed. Adoption of wearable devices would thus help in monitoring glucose level and thus prevent further complications associated with diabetes.
Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1054
The Wearable Healthcare/Medical Devices market report offers key insights into market scope along with emerging growth opportunities over the forecast period. The report also provides information about the competitive landscape of the global Wearable Healthcare/Medical Devices market. The global Wearable Healthcare/Medical Devices market is fragmented due to presence of numerous key players on a global and regional scale. Key players are focused on mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, and research and development activities to expand their product portfolio and gain a robust footing in the market.
Key companies operating in the Wearable Healthcare/Medical Devices Market and profiled in the report are:
Fitbit, Philips, Garmin, Lifewatch, Medtronic, NeuroMetrix, Qardio and Omron. Fitbit is a key player in the wearable healthcare/medical devices
Request a discount on the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/1054
The report provides a significant assessment of the recent market trends, revenues, segments, and key regions across the globe. The regional analysis covers major geographical regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report analyzes key regions for production and consumption patterns, import/export, market share, revenue contribution, growth rate, and supply and demand ratio for the forecast period 2021-2027. It also discusses the impact of government regulations, macro- and micro-economic factors, and economic growth of the region on overall market growth.
Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2028)
- Fitness Trackers
- Body Sensors
- Wearable Patches
- Wrist Devices
- Heart Straps
- Headbands
- Posture Monitors
- Movement Sensors
- Wearable Defibrillator
- Smart Clothing
- Smart Glasses
- Wearable Camera
- Others
Device Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2028)
- Diagnostic and Monitoring Devices
- Vital Signs Monitoring Devices
- Glucose Monitoring Devices
- Sleep Monitoring Devices
- Fetal Monitoring & Obstetric Devices
- Neuro-monitoring Devices
- Others
- Therapeutic Devices
- Pain Management Devices
- Rehabilitation Devices
- Respiratory Therapy Devices
- Insulin Pumps
- Cardiac Devices
- Others
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018-2028)
- Sports & Fitness
- Remote Patient Monitoring
- Home Healthcare
- Emergency Medical Care
- Others
Regional analysis covers:
- North America (U.S.A., Canada)
- Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)
- Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)
- Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
- Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)
To know more about the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/wearable-healthcare-medical-devices-market
Key Questions Answered by the Report:
- What are the key growth driving and restraining factors of the Wearable Healthcare/Medical Devices market?
- What are key opportunities and growth prospects of the Wearable Healthcare/Medical Devices industry is expected to witness over the forecast period?
- Who are the prominent players operating in the market? What are the key strategies adopted by these companies?
- Which region is expected to dominate the market growth over the forecast period?
- Which segments are expected to register lucrative growth over the forecast period?
- What are the key outcomes of SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis?
Request a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/1054
Thank you for reading our report. Please connect with us to know more about the report or for requesting customization of the report. Our team will ensure the report is best suited to meet your requirements.
Explore our related report from different Publications:
Allergy Immunotherapy Market Share
First-Aid Patient Simulator Market Analysis
Allergy Diagnostics And Therapeutics Market Growth
Oncology Nutrition Market Share
About Us:
Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market.
Contact Us:
John W
Head of Business Development
Reports and Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com
Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370
E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com