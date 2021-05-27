Weight Management Industry 2021 Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Supply and Manufacturers Analysis Research Report 2027

Global Weight Management Market analysis report presents an in-depth assessment of the Market including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape and current trends leading to vertical trend in various regions. The report also presents forecasts for Weight Management from 2021 till 2027.This market report endows clients with the supreme level of market data and information which exactly matches to the niche and business requirements. The market research report delivers all-inclusive analysis of the market structure along with the estimations of the various segments and sub-segments of the market. Weight Management market report also analyses the market status, market share, current trends, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, and distributors. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Weight Management market are mapped by the report.

Global weight management market is projected to register a substantial CAGR of 6.4% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Top Key Players Included in This Report:

TECHNOGYM USA Corp

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc

Medtronic

OLYMPUS CORPORATION

BRUNSWICK CORPORATION

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc

Nautilus, Inc

ICON Health & Fitness

Johnson Health Tech

The Simply Good Foods Company

The Study Is Segmented By Following:

By Type (Equipment, Services, Supplement)

By Diet (Meals, Beverages, Nutraceuticals), Application (Weight Maintenance, Body Shaping, Sports Injuries, Aesthetic Procedures, Chronic Wound Management, Others)

By Distribution Channel (Multi-Level Marketing, Large Retail, Small Retail, Health and Beauty Stores, Online, Others)

By End User (Fitness Centers & Health Clubs, Consulting Services & Commercial Weight Loss Centers, Online Weight Loss Programs, Slimming Centers, Others)

Weight management is a long-term challenge which is influenced by emotional, behavioural and physical factors. According to Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation, 30.0% of worlds’ population is affected by the excess weight gain and obesity which are the major concern in the public health issue. Weight controls consist of many techniques and strategies such as diet plan, physical activity, behavioural therapy and surgery or combinations of these all. Some strategies such as altering diet habits and physical workout also influence obesity and other risk factors. Physical exercise is considered as an integral part of weight management and weight loss therapy. The availability of solutions for weight management and changing lifestyle is boosting the market growth.

Years considered for these Weight Management Market reports:

Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2027

Weight Management Market Forecast Period: 2021-2028

Competitive Landscape and Weight Management Market Share Analysis

Some of the major players operating in this market are Herbalife International of America, Inc, Kellogg Co.,The Coca-Cola Company, PepsiCo, Inc, OTSUKA HOLDINGS CO. LTD., Amway, VLCC, WW International, Inc., NUTRISYSTEM, INC, WW International, Inc., ICON Health & Fitness, DUKE DIET & FITNESS CENTER, Jenny Craig, SLIMMING WORLD, EQUINOX, INC, EDIETS.COM, Life Time, Inc., MoreLife and Hologics Inc. among others.

Product Launches

In November 2018, Nautilus, Inc. had successfully launched max intelligence. It uses technology such as artificial intelligence (AI) to help Bowflex Max Trainer cardio machine users. With this, there is an increase in product line of the company

In December 2018, Kellogg Co. had successfully announced product launch of a sweet new Twist along with new strawberry krispies. Due to this there is an addition of product portfolio.

In May 2017, Nautilus, Inc. had successfully launched New Bowflex suite of strength and cardio equipment offers hybrid velocity training. With this, there is an increase in product portfolio as well as revenue of company

The Weight Management Market report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the Weight Management Market.

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and product launches in the market.

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, geographic and business segments of the leading players in the Weight Management market.

Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging market. This report analyses the market for various segments across geographies.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the Weight Management Market.

Global Weight Management Market Scope and Market Size

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into equipment, services and supplement

On the basis of diet, the market is segmented into meals, beverages and nutraceuticals

On the basis of application the market is segmented into weight maintenance, body shaping, sports injuries, aesthetic procedures, chronic wound management and others

On the basis of distribution channel the market is segmented into multi-level marketing, large retail, small retail, health and beauty stores, online and others.

On the basis of end user the market is segmented into fitness centers & health clubs, consulting services & commercial weight loss centers, online weight loss programs, slimming centers and others.

