Whey Protein Market Size, Key Factors, Major Players, Growth Strategies, Trends, Forecast Till 2026

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Whey Protein Market was valued at USD 9.4 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 14.4 billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 5.4%. Whey protein is a soluble component of milk that is rich in amino acids, minerals, vitamins, lactose, and glycomacropeptides. The most important functional characteristic of this product is that it can solve in a wide range of pH. Since it has unique characteristics, it is used widely in the food industry for the preparation varies types of cheeses and industrial bread. Studies have shown that whey protein plays an important role in improving public health and body strength. Also, there have been studies about the beneficial effects of whey protein on human health and the prevention of metabolic disease, which shows positive results. For instance, research published in 2019 upon the efficacy of whey protein supplements on athletes supported the fact that WPS acted as an ergogenic aid on the athletes’ sports performance and recovery.

Hilmar cheese Company, Davisco Food International Inc., Saputo Inc., Maple Island Inc., Alpavit, Milkaut SA, Wheyco GmBH, Fonterra Corporative Group Ltd., Glanbia, and Milk Specialities Global among others.

The Whey Protein market has been segmented on the basis of product types, applications, technology, end-users, and regions. It also offers insights into segments expected to register lucrative revenue growth over the forecast period. The report further studies the key factors influencing the growth of each segment over the forecast period.

Type (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016–2026)

Whey Protein Concentrate Whey Protein Concentrate 35 (WPC 35) Whey Protein Concentrate 50-79 (WPC 50-79) Whey Protein Concentrate 80 (WPC 80)

Whey Protein Isolate

Hydrolyzed Whey Protein

Demineralized Whey Protein

Form (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016–2026)

Dry

Liquid

Distribution Channel (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016–2026)

Offline Hypermarkets and Supermarkets Drugstores and Pharmacies Specialty Stores

Online

Application (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016–2026)

Food and Beverages Infant Formula Dairy Products Confectionery and Bakery Product Frozen Food Beverages Others

Nutrition Products Dietary Supplements Sports Nutrition Others

Personal care

Pharmaceuticals

Feed Applications

Others

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the geographical regions of the industry. The key geographical regions studied in the report include North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Each of these regions have been analyzed on the basis of market estimations and factors across the major countries of the region for an in-depth and macro-level understanding of the market. It also offers key insights into trends, demands, market size, market share, revenue growth, technological and product developments, and presence of key players in each region.

The report has been formulated through extensive primary and secondary research with regards to journals, press releases, business documents, and other vital sources. It provides SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, investment return analysis, and feasibility analysis. The report further assesses social, economic, and political factors influencing the market growth. It also provides strategic recommendations to key players and novice players to deal with and overcome barriers in the global Whey Protein market.

Key Points Covered in the Report:

Comprehensive analysis of opportunities and risks in the Whey Protein market

Recent mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, and technological innovations in the Whey Protein market

Conclusive assessment of the growth rate and dynamics in the Whey Protein market

In-depth study of key market drivers, restraints, macro- and micro-economic factors, threats, opportunities, and limitations

Analysis of current and emerging market trends in the Whey Protein market

Revenue growth estimations for the period of 2021-2026

Analysis of top companies and new players operating in the market to offer competitive edge to the readers

Comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends and insights into key segments and sub-segments

Thank you for reading our report. Please get in touch with us if you have any query regarding the report or its customization. Our team will make sure the report is tailored to meet your requirements.

