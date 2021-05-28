Wood Coatings Market to Witness an Outstanding Growth During 2018-2026

According to Trends Market Research, The global Wood Coatings Market was valued at $7,800.0 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $11,985.8 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2020 to 2025. The report analyses the global Wood Coatings Market, the market size and growth, as well as the major market participants.

The analysis includes market size, upstream situation, market segmentation, market segmentation, price & cost and industry environment. In addition, the report outlines the factors driving industry growth and the description of market channels. The report begins from overview of industrial chain structure, and describes the upstream. Besides, the report analyses market size and forecast in different geographies, type and end-use segment, in addition, the report introduces market competition overview among the major companies and companies profiles, besides, market price and channel features are covered in the report.

Key Market Segments

By Resin Type

Polyurethane

Acrylics

Nitrocellulose

Unsaturated Polyester

Others

By Technology

Waterborne

Conventional Solid Solvent Borne

High Solid Solvent Borne

Powder Coating

Radiation Cured

Others

By End Use

Furniture

Joinery

Flooring

Others

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe UK Germany France Italy Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA Latin America Middle East Africa



Key Market Players

The major key players operating in the wood coatings industry include Akzo Nobel N.V., Axalta Coatings Systems, BASF SE, DowDuPont, Eastman Chemical Company, Kansai Paint Co., Ltd., Nippon Paints Holdings Co. Ltd., PPG Industries Inc., RPM International Inc., and Sherwin Williams Company. Other players operating in this market include Ashland Inc., Arkema SA, Hempel A/S, and ICI Paints. These major key players are adopting different strategies such as acquisition, business expansion, and collaboration to stay competitive in the global market.

Overview of the Wood Coatings Market including production, consumption, status & forecast and market growth

2017-2019 historical data and 2020-2028 market forecast

Geographical analysis including major countries

Overview the product type market including development

Overview the end-user market including development

