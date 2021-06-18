Wound Care Biologics Market Growth, Global Survey, Analysis, Share, Company Profiles and Forecast by 2028 Market Size – USD 1.72 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 10.1%, Market Trends – Growing burden of chronic injuries

The global wound care biologics market size is expected to reach USD 3.71 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 10.1%, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Increasing incidence of chronic injuries such as diabetic foot ulcers and burn injuries, rising focus on advancement of treatment options, and growing burden of diseases across the globe are key factors expected to drive market revenue growth over the forecast period. In addition, increasing use of temporary skin substitutes and growing focus of pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to develop advanced biologics are some other factors expected to contribute to revenue growth of the market going ahead.

Biologic wound healing therapies aim to accelerate the re-establishment of tissue repair mechanisms through the application of active biological agents that have antioxidant, antimicrobial, or anti-inflammatory attributes. Biologic dressings prevent water loss, heat loss, and protein and electrolyte loss and minimizes the risks of contamination. Wound care biologics accelerate wound closure and optimizes wound healing environment. Over the last decade, rapid advancement in understanding wounds and their pathophysiology have led to significant innovations in treatment of acute, chronic, and other wounds.

Growing incidences of burn injuries have increased the preference for wound care biologics as it enables rapid recovery with low-risk of contamination and zero complications. Rapid availability of superior quality biologics and growing investment to accelerate development of safe and high-quality wound care biologics are some other key factors expected to drive market growth over the forecast period. However, high costs associated with treatment and growing incidence of skin graft and substitute rejection are expected to hamper market growth to a certain extent over the forecast period.

The Wound Care Biologics market report offers key insights into market scope along with emerging growth opportunities over the forecast period. The report also provides information about the competitive landscape of the global Wound Care Biologics market. The global Wound Care Biologics market is fragmented due to presence of numerous key players on a global and regional scale. Key players are focused on mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, and research and development activities to expand their product portfolio and gain a robust footing in the market.

Key companies operating in the Wound Care Biologics Market and profiled in the report are:

Smith & Nephew, Mölnlycke Health Care AB, Integra LifeSciences Corporation, Wright Medical, MiMedx Group, Vericel Corporation, Anika Therapeutics, Osiris Therapeutics, Organogenesis, Kerecis, Solsys Medical, ACell, Lavior Inc., and Marine Polymer Technologies, Inc

The report provides a significant assessment of the recent market trends, revenues, segments, and key regions across the globe. The regional analysis covers major geographical regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report analyzes key regions for production and consumption patterns, import/export, market share, revenue contribution, growth rate, and supply and demand ratio for the forecast period 2021-2027. It also discusses the impact of government regulations, macro- and micro-economic factors, and economic growth of the region on overall market growth.

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Biologic Skin Substitutes

Enzyme Based Formulations

Growth Factors

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Acute Wounds

Chronic Wounds

Surgical Wounds

Regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S.A., Canada)

(U.S.A., Canada) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Questions Answered by the Report:

What are the key growth driving and restraining factors of the Wound Care Biologics market?

What are key opportunities and growth prospects of the Wound Care Biologics industry is expected to witness over the forecast period?

Who are the prominent players operating in the market? What are the key strategies adopted by these companies?

Which region is expected to dominate the market growth over the forecast period?

Which segments are expected to register lucrative growth over the forecast period?

What are the key outcomes of SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis?

