Xanthan Gum Market Size, Trends, Growth Factors, Regional Segment Revenue Analysis, 2020–2027

Xanthan gum is universally used as a thickener in several industries such as food and beverages, cosmetics, and pharmaceutical. Xanthan gum is manufactured by fermenting corn sugar with a bacterium named Xanthomonas Campestris. The factors that encourage the Xanthan Gum Market growth are rising demand from the food & beverages industry, gluten-free food products, multi-functionality of xanthan gum, the difference in consumer choices, and rise in consumption of convenience food. However, the high cost of xanthan gum & availability of cheap substitutes and anti-dumping policies by the US on China’s xanthan gum market hinder the market growth during the forecast period. An increase in demand for oil & gas drilling and production of xanthan gum using inexpensive & abundantly available raw materials is expected to provide a substantial growth opportunity in the near future.

The market research report on Xanthan Gum market has been formulated through thorough primary and secondary research with data insights from industry experts and professionals. It covers SWOT analysis, PESTEL analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis. Statistical data has been organized into charts, tables, diagrams, and other pictorial representation.

Key companies profiled in the report include: CP Kelco, Fufeng Group Company Limited, Cargill Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Company, The Aurora Chemical, Jungbunzlauer Suisse AG, Hebei Xinhe Biochemical Co. Ltd., MeiHua Holdings Group Co.Ltd, Deosen, DuPont-Danisco, The Zoranoc Oilfield Chemical, Solvay S.A.FMC Bio Polymer

The regional analysis includes examinations of the major geographical regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. The report covers import/export ratio, supply and demand trends, consumption patterns, production and consumption ratio, revenue generation, revenue share, market share, market size, technological advancements, government regulations, gross profit and margin, and other key factors. It also offers a country-wise analysis to provide in-depth assessment of the regional spread of the Xanthan Gum market.

Regional analysis includes:

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany U.K. Italy France BENELUX Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia U.A.E. South Africa Rest of MEA



The report further segments Xanthan Gum market on the basis of product types, applications, technology, end-use, and others. It also offers insights into the segments expected to show lucrative growth over the forecast period and the key trends and demands influencing the revenue growth of the segment.

Based on the application, the market has been segmented as follows: (Volume Metric Tons, Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2027)

Food & beverages

Oil & gas

Pharmaceuticals & personal care

Others

Based on the function, the market has been segmented as follows: (Volume Metric Tons, Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2027)

Thickeners

Stabilizers

Gelling agents

Fat replacers

Coating materials

Others

Based on the form, the market has been segmented as follows: (Volume Metric Tons, Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2027)

Dry

Liquid

Table of Contents:

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2020 – 2027

Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

3.1. Macro-Economic Indicators

Chapter 4. Xanthan Gum Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Xanthan Gum Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Xanthan Gum Market Impact Analysis

Continue….

