Yoga Mat Market Outlook, Opportunity, Overview, Segmentations and Forecasts Research Report 2027 This report studies the global Yoga Mat market status and forecast, categorizes the global Yoga Mat market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia India and Other regions (Middle East & Africa, Central & South America).

The global yoga mat market would reach value of USD 11.13 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research.

The latest market evaluation report on the Yoga Mat market explores how the Yoga Mat market will continue to expand for the forecast period 2020 – 2027. The study further serves as a unique research for stakeholders, product owners, and field marketing executives looking for actionable data and unique resource on market size, share, and growth. The market intelligence report gives business evangelists an authority to review the major trends, opportunities, and challenges expected to shape the future of the industry during the estimated period. Importantly, the study not only helps spot the major vendors but also their winning strategies. The real-time data accumulated through qualitative and quantitative research technique further help business owners determine where they stand in comparison to their region, country, and product category.

Key Highlights of Report

In October 2020, Columbia Sportswear Company, a leading player in the global industry for active lifestyle apparel, accessories, footwear, and equipment, selected Adyen as its key payments provider. . Adyen is expected to officially introduce Columbia Sportswear Company across the U.S., Canada, and Europe. The strategic initiative would provide Columbia Sportswear Company and its family of brands access to a unified commerce platform, creating a single view of payments and customer data across in-store and online purchases.

The E-commerce segment held the largest market share of 52.9% in 2019. The increasing Internet penetration and accessibility and rising usage of smartphones in developing economies have driven the segment.

The natural rubber segment is anticipated to expand at the most rapid CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period. Increasing investments by manufacturers to produce eco-friendly and biodegradable yoga mats are driving the use of natural rubber for production of yoga mats.

Asia Pacific accounted for the largest market share of the global yoga mat market in 2019. Increasing government initiatives to promote healthy lifestyle are driving the yoga mat market in the region.

Key market participants include Columbia Sportswear, Manduka, LLC, Lululemon Athletica, Hugger Mugger Yoga Products, Jade Yoga, Liforme Yoga, Fabrication Enterprises Inc., Sequential Brands Group, Inc., Barefoot Yoga Co., and ADIDAS AG

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Supermarket & Hypermarket

E-commerce

Specialty Store

Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Polyurethane

Natural Rubber

Thermoplastic Elastomer

Polyvinyl Chloride

Others (Jute and Cotton)

