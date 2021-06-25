Zero Liquid Discharge Systems Market Analysis, Region & Country Revenue Share, & Forecast Till 2028 Zero Liquid Discharge Systems Market Size – USD 6,374.6 Million in 2020, Market Growth - CAGR of 7.80%, Market Trends – Increasing endeavors towards the conservation of fresh water and treatment of wastewater.

The global zero liquid discharge system market is forecast to reach USD 11.77 Billion by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Zero liquid discharge (ZLD) is one of the effective wastewater treatment techniques, where almost all the wastewater generated is purified and recycled. The increasing industrialization is resulting in an increase in pollution levels in the ecosystem. Factors like this are fueling the need for zero liquid discharge system in the market. This system finds application in various end-use industries such as energy & power, food & beverage, chemical & petrochemical, pharmaceutical, and textile, among others.

The market for zero liquid discharge system is influenced by the rising demand for food products due to the growing population throughout the world. Moreover, strict regulations regarding wastewater discharge and freshwater scarcity are passively helping in the market growth.

The above-mentioned factors collectively create opportunities for market growth, while factors such as high installation and operation costs pose limitations in the market. However, each factor would have a definite impact on the market during the forecast period. Consistent advancements in the zero liquid discharge systems market owing to innovative efforts have enhanced the efficiency of zero liquid discharge system.

Key participants GE Water & Process Technologies, GEA Group AG, Veolia Water Technologies, Praj Industries Ltd., H2o GmbH, Aquatech International LLC, U.S. Water Services, Inc., Doosan Hydro Technology LLC, Aquarion AG, and Saltworks Technologies Inc. among others.

The North America region is a crucial region for the zero liquid discharge systems market during the forecast period. This is due to the increasing industrialization coupled with a surge in sewage and water treatment facilities in the region.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Zero Liquid Discharge System market on the basis of fiber type, product type, application, and region:

System Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Conventional

Hybrid

Technology Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Thermal Based

Membrane Based

Applications Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Energy & Power

Food & Beverage

Chemical & Petrochemical

Pharmaceutical

Textile

Others

Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

North America

U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

MEA

Latin America

Brazil

Key Questions Answered

